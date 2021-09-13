THEFT
Black Rock Terr., 42200 block, midnight Sept. 7. Identity theft was reported.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Chetwood Terr., 20400 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Fairhunt Dr., 21200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged.
Marchand Lane, 44200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.
Shady Glen Terr., 44100 block, midnight Sept. 8. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Abbott Pl., 43700 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.
Ashton Woods Dr., 22900 block, 12:39 a.m. Sept. 3. A man attempted to enter a residence. Deputies located a male juvenile and were assaulted while taking him into custody. The juvenile was released to his guardian.
Beaumeade Cir., 21300 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 2. Copper wire was stolen from a construction site.
Bentwood Terr., 20500 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was entered.
Cardinal Pond Terr., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Vehicle registration and inspection decal stickers were stolen from a vehicle.
Central Station Dr., 43700 block, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 3. An iPad and other items were stolen from a vehicle.
Dodge Terr., 43800 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.
Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, midnight Sept. 6. Credit card information was stolen.
Riverside Commons Plaza, 19906 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.
Ryan Rd., 42400 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 5. A bicycle was stolen.
Tippecanoe Terr., 44100 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, midnight Sept. 8. Credit card information was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Bruceton Mills Cir., 43900 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Appalachian Vista Terr., 44100 block, 7:34 p.m. Sept. 3. A rock was thrown at a window of a residence.
Ashburn Rd., 20500 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 6. Property was damaged.
Ashburn Rd., 20500 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Graffiti was found on a residence.
Ashburn Village Blvd. and Bruceton Mills Cir., Aug. 20 to Aug. 22. Graffiti was found underneath an overpass.
Bonlee Sq., 43900 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle window was damaged.
Brookford Sq., 43200 block, midnight Sept. 7. A vehicle headlight was scratched.
Forest Crest Ct., 42700 block, Sept. 2 to Sept. 3. A rock was thrown at a garage window.
Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 4. Vehicle tires were slashed and a rock was thrown at a window of a residence.
BRAMBLETON AREA
ASSAULTS
Apple Orchard Sq., 43500 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.
Ashton Woods Dr., 22900 block, midnight Sept. 3. An assault was reported.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULTS
Barons St., 43000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
Charles View Dr., 21600 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.
Loudoun County Pkwy., 25200 block, 11:18 a.m. Sept. 7. After a traffic altercation, three men got out of a vehicle and began yelling at a driver. The driver was able to drive away.
McBryde Terr., 25100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.
Ticonderoga Rd., 26100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Pelican Dr. and Ulysses St., Sept. 6. Graffiti was found on playground equipment.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFT
Coles Ct., 38200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 4. A credit card was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Battlefield Pkwy., 800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.
Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Threats were reported.
Evergreen Mills Rd., 19600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 a.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 3. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.
Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 4. Two people fought.
Plaza St., unit block, 10 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.
Prince St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 2. Two people fought.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.
Tantara Terr., 19500 block, midnight Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Church St., 300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Stolen property was recovered.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 5. Merchandise was stolen.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Daniels St., 300 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.
Indigo Pl., 40900 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 4. Identity theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, noon Sept. 5. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Parker Ct. SE, 300 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Adams Dr., unit block, 9 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.
Muffin Ct., 100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.
Oak Bucket Lane, 40800 block, 6 to 7 a.m. Aug. 30. A tree and outdoor decoration were damaged.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 6. Property was damaged.
Queen St. area, 1 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.
Whitney Pl., 300 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad Way, unit block, 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Credit card information was stolen.
E. Broad Way, unit block, 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
E. Broad Way, unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fox Mill Way, unit block, noon Sept. 2. Computer fraud was reported.
George Farm Dr., 11900 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 5. A property was entered.
VANDALISM
E. Broad Way, unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Nicholson Ct., unit block, 1 p.m. Sept. 7. Credit card information was stolen.
Promontory Sq., 20900 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
ROUND HILL AREA
STRANGULATION
Roundleaf Ct., 35700 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 2. A man strangled and assaulted a woman, who was an acquaintance. A 39-year-old Round Hill man was arrested and charged with strangulation and assault.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 12:02 a.m. Sept. 7. A 27-year-old New York man was arrested and charged with assault, and a 30-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged with assault.
N. Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 2 a.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.
Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Trail Ct., 200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.
ROBBERY
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6:02 p.m. Sept. 1. A male robbed a jewelry store of a necklace.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atlantic Blvd., 21100 block, Aug. 29 to Sept. 6. Copper wire was stolen from a construction site.
Christopher Lane, unit block, 8:30 a.m. July 8. A man entered a residence. Nothing was reported missing.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47200 block, Sept. 6 to Sept. 7. A wallet and a credit card were stolen from a vehicle.
Mycroft Ct., 1000 block, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 2. A rock was thrown at a vehicle window, causing damage.
N. Argonne Ave., 900 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
N. Baylor Dr., 100 block, March 1 to Sept. 3. A firearm and ammunition were stolen from a restaurant.
N. Fillmore Ave., 600 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 3. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
N. Sequoia Ct., 100 block, Sept. 4 to Sept. 5. A vehicle was entered and items were thrown around.
N. Watford Ct., 700 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.
Nicholson Ct., unit block, Sept. 1. A credit card was stolen.
Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 2. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Richland Cir., 100 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Tools were stolen from a shed.
S. Kennedy Rd., 200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.
Shepard Dr., 1300 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 4. A duffle bag was stolen.
Trade Center Pl., 43600 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 6. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Vantage Data Plaza, 45100 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. Copper wire was stolen from a storage trailer entered by force.
W. Greenthorn Ave., 1700 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 10:34 a.m. July 16. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Wembley Central Terr., 45600 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Nettle Tree Rd., 800 block, Sept. 2 to Sept. 3. A black 2012 Dodge Charger was stolen.
VANDALISM
Monarch Dr., unit block, 4 a.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was scratched.
Mycroft Ct., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was damaged.
Potomac Hills Sq., 23000 block, Sept. 7 to Sept. 8. A vehicle window was damaged and wires to a battery were cut.
Shady Point Sq., 46900 block, Sept. 5 to Sept. 6. Two vehicles were damaged.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2:20 to 2:30 a.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle windshield was smashed.
Wakefield Ct., 21900 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Vehicle side mirrors were broken.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus