THEFT
Ural Dr., 41900 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Millstream Dr., 24400 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.
Mineral Springs and Cordgrass circles, Sept. 10. Graffiti was found on a bridge.
San Juan Terr., 42300 block, Sept. 8 to Sept. 9. Paint was thrown at a residence and a garage door.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.
Granite Mountain Terr., 21800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported. Property was also stolen and damaged.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Avonworth Sq., 22000 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen from a lawn of a residence.
Brimfield Dr., 44700 block, 2:39 p.m. Sept. 12. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a store.
Citation Dr., 20600 block, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Cochrans Lock Dr., 42600 block, 3:13 to 5:23 p.m. Sept. 10. A residence was entered.
Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.
Lords Valley Terr, 43900 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 13. Credit card information was stolen.
Orchard Grass Terr., 22400 block, 1:31 p.m. Sept. 4. Items from a delivered package were stolen.
Pipeline Plaza, 44000 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Property was entered.
Sunbury St., 23100 block, midnight Sept. 9. A theft was reported.
Withorne Way, 41800 block, Sept. 9. Three firearms were stolen from a residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Durham Ct., 42800 block, Sept. 7. A rental truck was stolen was recovered in Leesburg.
Plantation Terr., 43500 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.
Monmouth Terr., 21600 block, 11:28 a.m. Sept. 10. A rock was thrown at a garage door.
Pipeline Plaza, 44000 block, Sept. 11 to Sept. 12. A door to a business was damaged.
BLUEMONT AREA
WEAPON
Snickersville Tpk., 34000 block, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 9. Authorities responded to a report of a firearm discharged after an argument. A man was located and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
BROADLANDS AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Avonworth Sq., 22000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a building.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
John Mosby Hwy., 43200 block, 11:21 p.m. Sept. 10. An employee was assaulted by a customer.
THEFTS
Potomac Twain Terr., 25400 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Ticonderoga Rd., 26100 block, Sept. 11 to Sept. 12. A cinder block was thrown at a vehicle windshield.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Adams Dr. NE, unit block, 8:49 p.m. Aug. 24. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:11 a.m. Aug. 28. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Evans Ridge Terr. NE, 400 block, 11:24 p.m. Aug. 24. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 2:37 p.m. Aug. 27. A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.
Keokuk Terr. NE, 1100 block, 2:25 p.m. Aug. 28. A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 27. A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 24. A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 24. A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with forcible fondling that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
E. Market St., 700 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.
E. Market St., 700 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.
E. Market St., 700 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.
Flameflower Terr. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 11. Two people fought.
York Lane, 600 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 14. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 12. A customer took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Dodd Ct., 400 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 800 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.
Governors Dr., 100 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Governors Dr., 100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, noon Sept. 13. A bicycle was stolen.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
Phillips Ct., 100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, noon Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 11. Trespassing was reported.
S. King St., 600 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Trespassing was reported.
Shanks Evans Rd., 500 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.
Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Battlefield Pkwy. SE, 600 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.
Mahala St. and Harlow Sq., Sept. 8 to Sept. 9. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.
Marlow St., 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Houser Dr., unit block, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 14. A resident reported a window was opened by cutting a window screen. Deputies discovered keys and contents of purses scattered in the grass. Property was also stolen from vehicles.
Lovett Dr., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Potterfield Dr., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Stocks St., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was entered.
Stocks St., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Stonebraker Way, unit block, 2 to 3 a.m. Sept. 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Tritapoe Pl., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Potterfield Dr., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was damaged.
Stocks St., unit block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
VANDALISM
Potomac View Rd. and River Meadows Terr., 4 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.
E. Main St., 1000 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 3. Two people fought.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 10:11 p.m. Sept. 14. A man was seen exposing himself while driving.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Main St., 600 block, 10:31 a.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.
N. 16th St., 100 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Silcott Springs Rd., 19100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Tools were stolen from a garage entered by force.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
ASSAULT
Owen Park Way, 43100 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
N. Brandon Ave., 1200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.
Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, July 28 to Sept. 10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, Sept. 4 to Sept. 12. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Glenn Dr., 22600 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 11. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Kentwell Pl., 47100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a garage.
N. Amelia St., 1900 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.
N. Lincoln Ave., 300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 4:02 to 4:27 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was stolen from two suites in a building entered by force.
S. Sterling Blvd., 700 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Sandstone Sq., 20800 block, Sept. 14 to Sept. 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing. Other vehicles were also tampered with and two bicycles were stolen.
Stablehouse Dr., 22200 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 14. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
W. Church Rd., 100 block, 1:59 a.m. Sept. 12. A man entered a residence and destroyed property. A 38-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property.
Yardley Ridge Dr., 42800 block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Two men were seen taking items from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
S. Filbert Ct., 800 block, Sept. 8 to Sept. 9. A blue 2005 Honda Accord was stolen from a driveway of a residence.
VANDALISM
Cascades Pkwy., 21900 block, Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. A door handle of a restaurant was damaged.
Ducksprings Way, 46800 block, Sept. 10 to Sept. 11. A cable box was opened and wires were cut.
Dulles West Blvd. and Hutchinson Farm Dr., Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Graffiti was found on a walking path.
Kale Ave., 100 block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 12. A sliding glass door was damaged.
Potomac View Rd. and River Meadows Terr., Sept. 12. Graffiti was found on a utility box.
View Glass Terr., 21000 block, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Words were written in marker on the vehicle and scratches were also found.
View Glass Terr., 21000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULT
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, noon Sept. 9. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Monarch Dr., unit block, 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.
