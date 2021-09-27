Greenstone Dr., 42100 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.
WEAPON
Corktree Lane, 24200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 20. An Aldie man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other related charges that occurred at this location.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.
Sunset Terr., 43700 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adirondack Terr., 21100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.
Belmont Park Terr., 20300 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 19. A credit card was stolen.
Brimfield Dr., 44700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Catton Pl., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.
Fiery Skipper Terr., 44500 block, Aug. 26. A firearm was stolen from a residence.
Litchfield Terr., 44200 block, 1:12 a.m. Sept. 18. A man attempted to enter residences through a front door.
Maiden Creek Ct., 43900 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 18. Identity theft was reported.
Merion St., 21600 block, midnight Sept. 15. Identity theft was reported.
Nelsonville Terr., 42300 block, Sept. 14 to Sept. 16. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.
Ringneck Pl., 42500 block, noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18. A man entered a garage and took a bicycle. A resident chased the man and recovered the bicycle. A second resident reported a backpack and a bicycle were also stolen from a garage.
Tavern Dr., 43900 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Blacksmith Sq., 43600 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Appalachian Vista Terr., 44100 block, 7:34 p.m. Sept. 3. A 19-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged with destruction of property and throwing a missile at an occupied dwelling that occurred at this location.
Black Diamond Pl., 20100 block, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 19. A rock was thrown at a window in a residence.
Research Pl., 45200 block, noon Sept. 18. Property was damaged.
Ribboncrest Terr., 43100 block, midnight Sept. 16. Property was damaged.
Ribboncrest Terr., 43100 block, Sept. 14 to Sept. 15. Screws were placed on vehicle tires.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Field Post Sq., 42200 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Identity theft was reported.
Hartwood Dr., 25900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25200 block, noon Sept. 20. A theft was reported.
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
VANDALISM
Riding Center Dr., 24900 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Adams Dr. NE, unit block, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 7. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 7:09 p.m. Sept. 6. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:41 a.m. Sept. 9. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Hancock Pl. NE, unit block, 2:19 p.m. Sept. 11. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
N. King St., 200 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 5. A 72-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 9. A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:14 p.m. Sept. 10. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:14 p.m. Sept. 7. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, larceny and destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 5. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespassing that occurred at this location.
Prince St. NE, 200 block, 10:55 p.m. Sept. 2. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr., unit block, 11 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.
Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.
Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 15. Threats were reported.
Emerald Hill Dr., 700 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Two people fought.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.
Harrison St. SE, 400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 21. Threats were reported.
Miller Dr., 700 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 22. Stalking was reported.
N. King St., 800 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.
Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 22. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Accokeek Terr., 18800 block, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 18. Two men attempted to enter a residence.
Adams Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
California Dr. NE, 600 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.
California Dr. NE, 600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, noon Sept. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Dearmont Terr., 43000 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Items were stolen from a vehicle.
Demory Terr., 42100 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.
E. First St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Trespassing was reported.
E. Market St., 300 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.
Fairview Street area, 9 a.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, noon Sept. 21. A theft was reported.
Goodhart Lane, 13400 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.
Hanberry Ct., 300 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, noon Sept. 20. A theft was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 20. A bicycle was stolen.
Marshall Dr., 500 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Credit card information was stolen.
Marshall Dr., 700 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 16. Credit card information was stolen.
N. King St., 100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 4 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
Roy Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
Rundle Terr., 43000 block, noon Sept. 20 to 8 a.m. Sept. 21. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.
Sherbrooke Terr., 43000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 20 to 7 a.m. Sept. 21. Items were stolen from a vehicle.
Valley View Ave., 500 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
E. First St., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Birch St., 200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 18. Property was damaged.
Manor House Rd., 40800 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was damaged.
Nolands Ferry Rd., 13400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Two trees in a property were damaged.
Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.
Promenade Dr. and Ludwell Chase Alley, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 21. Spray paint was found on a light pole.
Resilient Way SE, 1000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Property was damaged.
S. King St., 500 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Downey Mill Rd., 1300 block, noon Sept. 17. Property was entered.
Milltown Rd., 12500 block, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Potterfield Dr., unit block, Sept. 20. Lawn equipment was stolen from a shed of a residence.
Stocks St., unit block, 2:45 a.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Algonkian Pkwy., 46200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.
Christopher Lane, unit block, 10 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.
Ridgehaven Terr., 20700 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridgehaven Terr., 20700 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Algonkian Pkwy., 46400 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Aldershot Pl., 17000 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 13. Two people fought.
Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.
Dominion Terr., 600 block, 11:40 a.m. Sept. 13. Two people fought.
N. 16th St., 100 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addivon Terr., 300 block, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
E. Main St., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.
W. Main St., 36400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 22. A credit card was stolen.
Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
E. Main St., 1000 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 15. A vehicle was damaged.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT
N. Maple Ave., 300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Evening Star Dr., 17100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Graffiti was found on playground equipment.
STERLING AREA
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Glascock Field Dr., 42200 block, 3:28 p.m. Sept. 19. A man struck a woman with a hammer. A 49-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and other related charges.
ASSAULTS
Augusta Dr., 21300 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.
Manning Sq., 22000 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.
Stone Springs Blvd., 24400 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.
W. Poplar Rd., 800 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.
GUNFIRE
W. Nettle Tree Road area, 12:59 a.m. Sept. 19. Gunshots were reported and vehicles were seen driving away. A parked vehicle was damaged.
INDECENT EXPOSURES
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, Sept. 20. A man was simulating a sexual act inside a store.
Washington and Old Dominion Trail area, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 22. A woman observed a man exposing himself.
ROBBERY
Dulles Town Cir., 221000 block, 7:48 p.m. Sept. 18. A man robbed a woman of a purse. No injuries were reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Anchorage Cir., 47500 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Anchorage Cir., 47500 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cedar Dr., 21400 block, midnight Sept. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, Sept. 15 to Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Marcum Ct., 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 17 to 5 a.m. Sept. 21. Property was stolen from three vehicles.
Marcum Ct., 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Items including a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.
Marcum Ct., 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mirror Ridge Pl. and Beacon Dr., Sept. 15 to Sept. 22. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Mirror Ridge Pl., 21200 block, midnight Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
N. Sterling Blvd., 100 block, 1:04 a.m. Sept. 18. Alcohol was stolen from a residence.
Rabbitrun Terr., 46800 block, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rector St., 100 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridgehaven Terr., 20700 block, Sept. 15 to Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Ridgehaven Terr., 20700 block, Sept. 20. Construction materials were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
S. Adler Ave., 700 block, Sept. 21. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, Sept. 20. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a service shop.
W. Church Rd., 700 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
W. Holly Ave., 200 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen.
W. Maple Ave., 100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Two vehicles were entered. Loose change was taken from one of the vehicles.
W. Poplar Rd., 100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.
Windmill Parc Rd., 21300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 15. Shoplifting was reported.
Woodland Rd., 45800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Rector St., 100 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 17 to 5:55 a.m. Sept. 18. A blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Fairfax County with a missing license plate.
VANDALISM
Argus Pl., 100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 17. A door lock was damaged.
Douglas Ct., 23000 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was damaged.
Hidden Cove Ct., 47500 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.
Mayfield Way, 22300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.
Promenade Dr. and Ludwell Chase Alley, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Property was damaged.
Promenade Dr., 19400 block, midnight Sept. 15. Property was damaged.
Rabbitrun Terr., 46900 block, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB projectile.
Silver Ridge Dr., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Juveniles were observed damaging a gate on a property.
STONE RIDGE AREA
THEFT
Hornfels Ct., 24800 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.
