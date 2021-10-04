THEFT
Canary Grass Sq., 42200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 27. Credit card information was stolen.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allen House Ct., 41200 block, Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. A cabinet was stolen from a construction site.
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.
Braeton Day Terr., 20100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.
Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, noon Sept. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Dodge Terr., 43800 block, Sept. 27 to Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Glyndebourne Ct., 42800 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.
Muirfield Village Ct., 20000 block, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 24. A man entered a garage and took items.
Ringneck Pl., 42500 block, noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18. A 39-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with grand larceny and trespassing that occurred at this location.
Sweet Clover Pl., 21300 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dodge Terr., 43800 block, Sept. 27 to Sept. 28. A black 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Amberleigh Farm and Fairlawn drives, 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.
Claiborne Pkwy. and Waxpool Rd., 8 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 29. Property was damaged.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.
Houseman Terr. and Sycolin Rd., midnight Sept. 23. Property was damaged.
Houseman Terr., 20800 block, midnight Sept. 24. Graffiti was found on an electric box.
Rosalind St., 42300 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Graffiti was found on playground equipment.
Ryan Corner Pl., 21800 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. A vehicle was damaged.
Waterpointe Terr., 45100 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.
Yeats Sq., 20700 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFTS
Explorer Dr., 42700 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Virginia Rose Pl., 23400 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Douglas Ct., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.
THEFTS
Riding Plaza, 24900 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.
Wheat Berry Terr., 43500 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 26. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Golf View Dr., 43200 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Golf cars were driven on a green and fairway causing damage.
Harris St., 42600 block, Sept. 25 to Sept. 27. A glass storm door was shattered.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Catoctin Cir. SE, unit block, 11:32 a.m. Sept. 17. A 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
E. Market St., 300 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 17. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.
Emerald Hill Dr. NE, 700 block, 10:54 a.m. Sept. 18. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Governors Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 13. A 74-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Harrison St. SE, 400 block, 4:03 p.m. Sept. 17. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with harassment that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 16. A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 25. Threats were reported.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 29. Threats were reported.
Cranwell Pl., 600 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.
Currant Terr., 500 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 700 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Threats were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, midnight Sept. 25. An assault was reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, noon Sept. 23. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 26. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 26. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 23. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.
Legrace Terr. NE, 500 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 27. Threats were reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Threats were reported.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, midnight Sept. 29. Two people fought.
ABDUCTION
Meade Drive SW area, 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22. A woman got out of a vehicle and grabbed a female juvenile. The juvenile was able to run away.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ballybunion Terr., 43700 block, midnight Sept. 25, A theft was reported.
Battery Terr., 600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.
California Dr. NE, 600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting was reported.
Campbell Ct., 1300 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 24. Trespassing was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.
Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Diamond Lake Dr., 19400 block, Sept. 20. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
E. Market St., 300 block, noon Sept. 25. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 700 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 29. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Foxtail Cir., 700 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Governors Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.
Hampstead Ct., 100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.
Lawson Rd., 100 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Meherrin Terr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.
Old Waterford Rd., 17600 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.
Vermillion Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 24. Credit card information was stolen.
Wingate Pl., 200 block, noon Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Woodberry Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hogeland Mill and Evergreen Mills roads, 2:38 p.m. Sept. 25. A stolen vehicle was recovered. A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 29. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Burnt Bridge Dr., 19200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was damaged.
Old Waterford Rd., 400 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.
Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
E. Pennsylvania Ave., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
E. Broad Way, unit block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 27. Graffiti was found on buildings in a property.
Milltown Rd., 12500 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 23. Graffiti was found on three entrances to bathrooms in a park.
Milltown Rd., 12500 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.
N. Light St., unit block, 11 p.m. Sept. 28. Graffiti was found on an electric box.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
S. Cottage Rd., 46500 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Dulany Ct., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 26. Property was damaged.
Dulany Ct., unit block, noon Sept. 26. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported and property was damaged.
Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported.
G St., 500 block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.
N. Maple Ave., 100 block, 10:58 p.m. Sept. 18. Two drivers fought.
THEFT/BURGLARY
E. Main St., 700 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT
Marbury St., 17500 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Identity theft was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
E. Charlotte St., 100 block, midnight Sept. 26. An assault was reported.
Free Ct., 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported.
Holborn Ct., 900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.
Livingstone Station St., 45600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.
N. Baylor Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURES
Williamsburg Rd. and S. Sterling Blvd., 10:15 a.m. Aug. 6 and Washington and Old Dominion Trail, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 22. A 24-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in connection with two separate incidents that occurred at these locations.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 2:36 a.m. Sept. 26. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant.
Cedar Lane, 21500 block, 1:48 a.m. Sept. 20. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 4:32 p.m. Sept. 24. A woman stole a tip jar from the counter of a restaurant.
Cottage Rd., 46500 block, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 26. A bag was stolen from a vehicle. The bag was recovered in the 20900 block of Southbank Street.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 25. Credit card information was stolen.
E. Staunton Ave., 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.
Greenthorn Ave., 800 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 27. A vehicle muffler was stolen.
Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 7:43 p.m. Sept. 26. A purse was stolen from the hood of a vehicle.
Lillard Rd., 300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
N. Maple Ave., 300 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 23. Computer theft was reported.
Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Other vehicles were also entered but nothing was reported missing.
S. Greenthorn Ave., 800 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
S. Maple Ave., 400 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 24. A woman stole a tip jar from the counter of a restaurant.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26. A bicycle was stolen in front of a store.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, Sept. 23. Delivered packages to an apartment were stolen.
Wood Quay Dr., 20700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Algonkian Park area, 9:25 p.m. July 4. A gray 2020 Toyota Sienna reported stolen from this area was recovered.
Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, noon Sept. 24. A vehicle was stolen.
Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, Sept. 23 to Sept. 28. A gray 2010 Mazda3 was stolen from a parking lot.
Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 29. A vehicle was stolen.
Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, 9:04 p.m. Sept. 22. A black Infiniti sports coupe was stolen at an auto auction.
Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 27. A black 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.
Wood Quay Dr., 20700 block, 12:30 to 1 a.m. Sept. 29. A black and red 2009 Suzuki as well as a black and red 2007 Suzuki were stolen from a parking lot.
VANDALISM
Blue Heron Terr., 20500 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was scratched.
Dulany Ct., unit block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Side mirrors on two vehicles were damaged.
S. Fox Rd., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Juveniles were observed damaging a fence.
Shaw Rd., 22900 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.
Wellesley Terr., 45700 block, 3:06 p.m. Sept. 26. A glass next to a front door was broken.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULT
Seneca Ridge and Augusta drives, 3 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.
