THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chatham Green Cir., 41100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Credit card information was stolen.
Diamondleaf Terr., 41800 block, midnight Sept. 30. A theft was reported.
Falling Brook Cir., 24900 block, Sept. 29 to Sept. 30. An outdoor fireplace was stolen from a construction site.
Gray Poplar Terr., 25300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.
Mattingly Dr., 41600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
Welch Ridge Pl., 23800 block, midnight to noon Oct. 3. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Granite Mountain Terr., 21800 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.
Plymouth Pl., 21500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belmont Ridge, 23600 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 1. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
Bonlee Sq., 43900 block, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 30. A person attempted to enter a residence when a resident opened the door. The resident was able to lock the door before calling deputies.
Brimfield Dr., 44700 block, midnight Oct. 4. Shoplifting was reported.
Cedarpost Sq., 20900 block, midnight Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clarendon Sq., 43100 block, 1:36 p.m. Oct. 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Deer Chase Pl., 42900 block, Sept. 29 to Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntland Ct., 20900 block, Sept. 29 to Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, noon Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Locust Dale Terr., 43300 block, midnight Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
Powderhorn Ct., 20000 block, midnight Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Powderhorn Ct, 21000 block, Sept. 29 to Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Silver Creek Terr., 20000 block, noon Oct. 4. Identity theft was reported.
Sweet Clover Pl., 21300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Willowbrook Dr., 21000 block, Sept. 29 to Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Amberview Ct., 20800 block, noon Sept. 30. A silver Toyota truck reported stolen was recovered.
Belmont Ridge, 23600 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 30. A gold 2010 Ford Fusion was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Fairfax County.
VANDALISM
Maison CarCarree., 22400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 1. A glass sliding door was damaged.
BROADLANDS AREA
ASSAULT
Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 30. A credit card was stolen.
VANDALISM
Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 3. Property was damaged.
Education Ct, 21000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
CaveCavershamr., 25300 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.
Offenham Terr., 42600 block, 6:39 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 2. A mountain bike and a scooter were stolen from the front of a residence.
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, Oct. 1 to Oct. 2. Catalytic converters were stolen from 16 vehicles.
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.
Sandman Terr., 42600 block, 9 to 10 p.m. Oct. 3. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
LEESBURG AREA
ARREST
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 26. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting and destruction of property that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Ashton Dr., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Two people fought.
Carnaby Way, 100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.
Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1200 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 5. Two people fought.
Sycolin Rd., 19700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported.
Wage Dr.,800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.
Watson Rd., 22300 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Athena Dr. SE, 900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Bugle Ct, 100 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
Coltsbridge Terr., 300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Credit card information was stolen.
E. Market St., 300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 4. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon Oct. 5. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon Oct. 5. Four shoplifting incidents were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
N. King St., 800 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, noon Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 3. Identity theft was reported.
S. King St., 600 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 2. Trespassing was reported.
Sunrise View Ct, 17600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle was stolen.
Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 30. A black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.
VANDALISM
Appletree Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.
Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was damaged.
Loudoun United Dr., 42000 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. Part of a stadium field was spray painted.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 1 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was damaged.
Rockbridge Dr. area, 9 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.
Valemount Terr., 800 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berlin Tpk., 12700 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 1. Five flags were stolen from a residence.
Midlands Farm Lane, 13400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 29. An item was removed from a delivered package.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
THEFT
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was entered and damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bentgrass Terr., 45500 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 2 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Ivy Hills Terr., 100 block, 12:51 p.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought.
Locust Grove Dr., 300 block, 7:38 p.m. Sept. 24. Two people fought.
N. 16th St., 100 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bowen Pl., 35700 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 30. Credit card information was stolen.
E. Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 4:28 a.m. Sept. 29. Trespassing was reported.
E. Main St., 700 block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 27. Two juveniles took alcoholic beverages and left the store without paying. Both juveniles were identified.
E. Main St., 800 block, 8:28 a.m. Sept. 28. A sign was stolen from a business.
N. 16th St., 100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 28. A weed wacker was stolen outside an apartment.
Purcellville Rd., 16100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 5. Identity theft was reported.
ROUND HILL AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Stoneleigh Dr., 17900 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle was stolen.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Bryant Ct, unit block, 8 a.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported.
Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.
N. Sequoia Ct, 100 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.
S. Sterling Blvd., 20000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.
S. Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.
Sherwood Ct, 100 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bentgrass Terr., 45500 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Carousel Ct and Sugarland Run Dr., Oct. 1 to Oct. 2. Lawn equipment was stolen from a vehicle.
Drysdale Terr., 46600 block, Oct. 3 to Oct. 4. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 1 A credit card was stolen.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 1. Credit card information was stolen.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4. A man took employees’ purses from a break room. A store employee ran after the man, who dropped some items and then fled.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Emerald Point and Lake Haven terraces, Oct. 3 to Oct. 4. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Gable Sq., 45300 block, 2:35 a.m. Sept. 30. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Noble Terr., 20800 block, Sept. 29 to Oct. 5. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Paddington Station Terr., 45600 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Pullman Ct, 45900 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 2. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.
Pullman Ct, 45900 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
W. Church Rd., 600 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Waterloo Station Sq., 45600 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 3. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
VANDALISM
Brethour Ct., 300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Vehicle windows were broken.
Samantha Dr., 300 block, noon Sept. 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Carousel Ct and Sugarland Run Dr., 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Silo Mill Ct, unit blocCt5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A mailbox was struck by a vehicle.
