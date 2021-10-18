To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Delaware Oaks Pl., 25900 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayrake Pl., 40800 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Identity theft was reported.

Fraser Downs Terr., 41800 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, 9:41 p.m. Oct. 9. A gray 2007 Toyota Prius reported stolen from this location was recovered in the 25600 block of Royal Hunter Drive.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, midnight Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashburn Farm Pkwy. and Summerwood Cir., 6:58 p.m. Oct. 9. A man was seen walking with only a tank top.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belle Terra Dr., 22300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Identity theft was reported.

Casablanca Dr., 20400 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 11. A purse was stolen at a business.

Kings Crossing Terr., 21600 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen.

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9. A golf cart was stolen and later recovered. Tools were stolen from the cart.

Philomont Ridge Ct., 22600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 13. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, midnight Oct. 8. A green 2019 Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen.

VANDALISM

Ashwood Moss Terr., 23500 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Holyoke Dr., 20600 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 10. Vehicle side-view mirrors were broken.

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Waxpool Rd., 43000 block, Oct. 10. Graffiti was found in a walking tunnel.

VANDALISM

Washington and Old Dominion Trail and Belmont Ridge Rd., Oct. 7. Two people spray-painted a bridge.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULTS

John Mosby Hwy., 42700 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 7. During a traffic altercation, a driver brandished a firearm and drove away.

Quilts Pond Ct., 25500 block, 5:46 p.m. Oct. 11. Two juveniles discharged a BB gun, which struck a man outside a residence. The juveniles were identified.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Langdon Terr., 25100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, midnight Oct. 12. Graffiti was found in a school bathroom.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 30. A 20-year-old man was ararrestednd charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Wage Dr. SW, 800 block, 9:06 p.m. Oct. 1. A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Clark Ct., 700 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 200 block, midnight Oct. 11. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Threats were reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, noon Oct. 12. Threats were reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.

Ginkgo Terr., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.

Glade Fern Terr. SE, 400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.

Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 8 a.m. Oct. 12. Stalking was reported.

Roanoke Dr., 300 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.

Washington and Old Dominion Trail area, 6 p.m. Oct. 7. A man grabbed a jogger and a bicyclist collided with the man. The man fled on foot.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Village Green Dr., 13600 block, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13. A man inside a vehicle fondled himself.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brookwater Terr., 19300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave. SW, 100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 21600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 6 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 7 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 9. Credit card information was stolen.

Radford Terr., 500 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

S. King St., unit block, 2 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 12. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Appletree Dr., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.

Builders Lane and Belmont Ridge Rd., midnight Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

E. Market St., unit block, 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Town Sq., unit block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 9. Responding to a fight between two groups, deputies and police arrested and charged a 19-year-old Rockingham man, a 19-year-old Broadway man, and a 19-year-old Harrisonburg man for being drunk in public.

THEFT

Keesling Farm Lane, 40700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was stolen.

VANDALISM

Keesling Farm Lane, 40700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 9. Occupants in a black Dodge Ram set off fireworks damaging a building.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS

Broadspear Terr., 46500 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Oak Lane, 46500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Identity theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Alder School Rd., 36800 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Silcott Springs Rd., 18000 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Mountain Orchard Lane, 16300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

THEFT

Lee Dr., 35400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Mountain Orchard Lane, 16300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 10. A man touched two women in a store inappropriately. A 24-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with assault.

E. Staunton Ave., 300 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Glenn Dr., 22600 block, 1:14 a.m. Oct. 14. After a verbal discussion, four men assaulted another man at a gas pump.

S. Williamsburg Ct., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Signal Ct., 300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baldwin Sq., 21800 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Bryant Ct., 22800 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bryant Ct., 22800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bryant Ct., 22800 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles.

Cedar Lane, 21500 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Center Brook Sq., 20200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 7. An attempt was made to enter a door to a residence through a garage.

Coventry Sq., 200 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Davis Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Davis Dr., 22100 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a storage unit.

Davis Dr., 22400 block, Oct. 5 to Oct. 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

E. Maple Ave., 300 block, Oct. 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Fleet Terr., 22900 block, 1:39 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Powers Ct., 22300 block, 1:46 a.m. Oct. 8. Catalytic converters were stolen from four vehicles.

Rock Hill Rd. and Potomac Hill Sq., Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rock Hill Rd. and Potomac Hill Sq., Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

S. Williamsburg Ct., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trade West Dr., 42600 block, Oct. 9 to Oct. 10. A Bobcat front-end loader was stolen.

Underwood Lane, 44900 block, noon Oct. 11. Catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles.

Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 2:30 a.m. Oct. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ocean Ct., 45100 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 1. A 2008 box truck was stolen.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Trade West Dr., 42600 block, midnight Oct. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bryant Ct., 22800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Builders Lane and Belmont Ridge Rd., noon Oct. 9. Two juveniles threw a fire extinguisher at a trailer. The juveniles were located.

Potomac View Rd., 21400 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was scratched.

Temple Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus