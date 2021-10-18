Hayrake Pl., 40800 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Identity theft was reported.
Fraser Downs Terr., 41800 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, 9:41 p.m. Oct. 9. A gray 2007 Toyota Prius reported stolen from this location was recovered in the 25600 block of Royal Hunter Drive.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.
Evergold Terr., 43500 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.
Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, midnight Oct. 8. An assault was reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Ashburn Farm Pkwy. and Summerwood Cir., 6:58 p.m. Oct. 9. A man was seen walking with only a tank top.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belle Terra Dr., 22300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Identity theft was reported.
Casablanca Dr., 20400 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.
Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 11. A purse was stolen at a business.
Kings Crossing Terr., 21600 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.
Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen.
Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9. A golf cart was stolen and later recovered. Tools were stolen from the cart.
Philomont Ridge Ct., 22600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 13. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, midnight Oct. 8. A green 2019 Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen.
VANDALISM
Ashwood Moss Terr., 23500 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.
Holyoke Dr., 20600 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 10. Vehicle side-view mirrors were broken.
Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.
Waxpool Rd., 43000 block, Oct. 10. Graffiti was found in a walking tunnel.
VANDALISM
Washington and Old Dominion Trail and Belmont Ridge Rd., Oct. 7. Two people spray-painted a bridge.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULTS
John Mosby Hwy., 42700 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 7. During a traffic altercation, a driver brandished a firearm and drove away.
Quilts Pond Ct., 25500 block, 5:46 p.m. Oct. 11. Two juveniles discharged a BB gun, which struck a man outside a residence. The juveniles were identified.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Langdon Terr., 25100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Identity theft was reported.
Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, midnight Oct. 12. Graffiti was found in a school bathroom.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 30. A 20-year-old man was ararrestednd charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Wage Dr. SW, 800 block, 9:06 p.m. Oct. 1. A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Clark Ct., 700 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Two people fought.
Davis Ave., 200 block, midnight Oct. 11. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Threats were reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, noon Oct. 12. Threats were reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.
Ginkgo Terr., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.
Glade Fern Terr. SE, 400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.
Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.
Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 8 a.m. Oct. 12. Stalking was reported.
Roanoke Dr., 300 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.
Washington and Old Dominion Trail area, 6 p.m. Oct. 7. A man grabbed a jogger and a bicyclist collided with the man. The man fled on foot.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Village Green Dr., 13600 block, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13. A man inside a vehicle fondled himself.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brookwater Terr., 19300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Identity theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.
Davis Ave. SW, 100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.
Evergreen Mills Rd., 21600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 6 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 7 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 9. Credit card information was stolen.
Radford Terr., 500 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
S. King St., unit block, 2 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 12. An attempt was made to enter a residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Appletree Dr., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.
Builders Lane and Belmont Ridge Rd., midnight Oct. 9. Property was damaged.
E. Market St., unit block, 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Town Sq., unit block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 9. Responding to a fight between two groups, deputies and police arrested and charged a 19-year-old Rockingham man, a 19-year-old Broadway man, and a 19-year-old Harrisonburg man for being drunk in public.
THEFT
Keesling Farm Lane, 40700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was stolen.
VANDALISM
Keesling Farm Lane, 40700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 9. Occupants in a black Dodge Ram set off fireworks damaging a building.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS
Broadspear Terr., 46500 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.
Oak Lane, 46500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Identity theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Alder School Rd., 36800 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.
Silcott Springs Rd., 18000 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.
ROUND HILL AREA
ASSAULT
Mountain Orchard Lane, 16300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Lee Dr., 35400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Credit card information was stolen.
VANDALISM
Mountain Orchard Lane, 16300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 10. A man touched two women in a store inappropriately. A 24-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with assault.
E. Staunton Ave., 300 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.
Glenn Dr., 22600 block, 1:14 a.m. Oct. 14. After a verbal discussion, four men assaulted another man at a gas pump.
S. Williamsburg Ct., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.
Signal Ct., 300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.
Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baldwin Sq., 21800 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Bryant Ct., 22800 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Bryant Ct., 22800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Bryant Ct., 22800 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles.
Cedar Lane, 21500 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Center Brook Sq., 20200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 7. An attempt was made to enter a door to a residence through a garage.
Coventry Sq., 200 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Davis Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Davis Dr., 22100 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a storage unit.
Davis Dr., 22400 block, Oct. 5 to Oct. 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
E. Maple Ave., 300 block, Oct. 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Fleet Terr., 22900 block, 1:39 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Powers Ct., 22300 block, 1:46 a.m. Oct. 8. Catalytic converters were stolen from four vehicles.
Rock Hill Rd. and Potomac Hill Sq., Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rock Hill Rd. and Potomac Hill Sq., Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
S. Williamsburg Ct., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Trade West Dr., 42600 block, Oct. 9 to Oct. 10. A Bobcat front-end loader was stolen.
Underwood Lane, 44900 block, noon Oct. 11. Catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles.
Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 2:30 a.m. Oct. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ocean Ct., 45100 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 1. A 2008 box truck was stolen.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.
Trade West Dr., 42600 block, midnight Oct. 13. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Bryant Ct., 22800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.
Builders Lane and Belmont Ridge Rd., noon Oct. 9. Two juveniles threw a fire extinguisher at a trailer. The juveniles were located.
Potomac View Rd., 21400 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was scratched.
Temple Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.
Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus