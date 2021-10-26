To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

ASSAULT

Sacred Mountain St., 41500 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lansing Woods Lane, 23200 block, 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 11:40 p.m. Oct. 15. During a fight, a woman assaulted two employees of a business and then assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. A 30-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested and charged with assault.

Hay Rd., 43100 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 14. Harassment was reported.

University Dr., 45000 block, midnight Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Yukon Dr., 43500 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arcadia Ct., 21200 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 2000 block, Oct. 17 to Oct. 18. Machinery was stolen from a business.

Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clairborne Pkwy., 21900 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Deepwood Terr., 21400 block, Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Demott Dr. and Waxpool Rd., Oct. 15 to Oct. 18. Air conditioner coil was stolen from a property.

Ingersoll Way, 23100 block, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kelsey Sq., 21800 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 15. Identity theft was reported.

Kenilworth Terr., 20300 block, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 20. A residence was entered.

Kings Arms Sq., 44000 block, midnight Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lord Nelson Terr., 21300 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun Reserve Dr., 43400 block, Aug. 19 to Oct. 13. An employee theft was reported. A 39-year-old Ashburn woman was arrested and charged with embezzlement and other related charges.

Mossy Glen Terr., 21000 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Two scooters were stolen from a property.

Mossy Glen Terr., 21000 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Townbridge Sq., 21400 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Townbridge Sq., 21500 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Zenith Terr., 42300 block, Oct. 19 to Oct. 20. A wallet containing a credit card and cash was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Watercrest Sq., 43100 block, 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14. A white 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.

Rootstown Terr., 20900 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.

Sailfish Sq., 23700 block, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle window was smashed.

Wildbrook Ct., 20500 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

BLUEMONT AREA

ASSAULT

Bear Chase Lane, 33600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

BRAMBLETON AREA

ASSAULT

Chatelain Cir., 42700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

THEFTS

Pecos Lane, 23000 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Pecos Lane, 23000 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 16. Credit card information was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pecos Lane, 23000 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bettys Farm Dr., 43400 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 18. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 18. A business was entered and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Watercrest Sq., 43100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 5. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

McLeary Sq. SE, 600 block, 2:55 a.m. Oct. 8. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 4. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 5. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual offense that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Cantina Terr. SE, 1000 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Threats were reported.

Connery Terr., 200 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 20. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.

Front St., 19400 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 18. A person assaulted a male juvenile.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

North St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

S. King St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

S. King St., 600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

E. Market St., 600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Harbor Hills Terr., 43900 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hogback Mountain Rd., 19900 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a property.

Macalister Dr., 800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Mill Dam Pl., 19300 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

S. King St., 700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

S. King St., unit block, 2 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Townbridge Sq., 21500 block, 4:31 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

E. First St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Shreve Mill Rd. and Dulles Greenway, 7 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

ASSAULT

Bentgrass Terr., 45500 block, midnight Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

VANDALISM

Fernbank Ct., 20600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Frazer Dr., 200 block, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 9. Two people fought.

Mary Pond Terr., 200 block, 6:16 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lancer Cir., 19200 block, Aug. 1 to Oct. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

S. Maple St., 1000 block, 8:28 a.m. Oct. 12. Graffiti was found on a stop sign.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Stone Springs Blvd., 24400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 9:19 p.m. Oct. 17. A man was seen peering through a window of a residence.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Algonkian Pkwy., 46400 block, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Atwood Sq., 46700 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Atwood Sq., 46700 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Coventry Sq., 200 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Davis Dr., 200 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Identity theft was reported.

E. Maple Ave., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Elmwood Ct., 25700 block, 3:15 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was stolen from two storage containers entered by force.

Elmwood Ct., 45700 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Fernbank Ct., 20600 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 17. A community center was entered and property was damaged.

Greenoak Way, 21500 block, 1 to 3:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Catalytic converters were stolen from nine vehicles in a parking lot of a business. Other items were also stolen.

Quicksilver Dr., 22800 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

S. Dickerson Ave., 900 block, 3:58 a.m. Oct. 18. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.

S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. A credit card was stolen.

S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Credit card information was stolen.

S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

S. Irving Rd., 300 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

S. Sterling Blvd., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

S. Sterling Blvd., 600 block, Oct. 14 to Oct. 15. Three vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

S. Sterling Blvd., 700 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

W. Holly Ave., 200 block, noon Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 17. Property was damaged.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus