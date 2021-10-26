THEFT/BURGLARY
Lansing Woods Lane, 23200 block, 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 11:40 p.m. Oct. 15. During a fight, a woman assaulted two employees of a business and then assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. A 30-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested and charged with assault.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 14. Harassment was reported.
University Dr., 45000 block, midnight Oct. 18. An assault was reported.
Yukon Dr., 43500 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arcadia Ct., 21200 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 2000 block, Oct. 17 to Oct. 18. Machinery was stolen from a business.
Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clairborne Pkwy., 21900 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.
Deepwood Terr., 21400 block, Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Demott Dr. and Waxpool Rd., Oct. 15 to Oct. 18. Air conditioner coil was stolen from a property.
Ingersoll Way, 23100 block, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Kelsey Sq., 21800 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 15. Identity theft was reported.
Kenilworth Terr., 20300 block, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 20. A residence was entered.
Kings Arms Sq., 44000 block, midnight Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lord Nelson Terr., 21300 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Loudoun Reserve Dr., 43400 block, Aug. 19 to Oct. 13. An employee theft was reported. A 39-year-old Ashburn woman was arrested and charged with embezzlement and other related charges.
Mossy Glen Terr., 21000 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Two scooters were stolen from a property.
Mossy Glen Terr., 21000 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Townbridge Sq., 21400 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Townbridge Sq., 21500 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Zenith Terr., 42300 block, Oct. 19 to Oct. 20. A wallet containing a credit card and cash was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Watercrest Sq., 43100 block, 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14. A white 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen.
VANDALISM
Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.
Rootstown Terr., 20900 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.
Sailfish Sq., 23700 block, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle window was smashed.
Wildbrook Ct., 20500 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.
BLUEMONT AREA
ASSAULT
Bear Chase Lane, 33600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.
BRAMBLETON AREA
ASSAULT
Chatelain Cir., 42700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.
THEFTS
Pecos Lane, 23000 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.
Pecos Lane, 23000 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 16. Credit card information was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pecos Lane, 23000 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was stolen.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bettys Farm Dr., 43400 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 18. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 18. A business was entered and property was damaged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Watercrest Sq., 43100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14. A vehicle was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 5. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
McLeary Sq. SE, 600 block, 2:55 a.m. Oct. 8. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 4. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 5. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual offense that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Cantina Terr. SE, 1000 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Threats were reported.
Connery Terr., 200 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 20. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.
Front St., 19400 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 18. A person assaulted a male juvenile.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.
North St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.
S. King St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.
S. King St., 600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.
Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Market St., 600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Harbor Hills Terr., 43900 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hogback Mountain Rd., 19900 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a property.
Macalister Dr., 800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.
Mill Dam Pl., 19300 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting was reported.
S. King St., 700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.
S. King St., unit block, 2 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.
Townbridge Sq., 21500 block, 4:31 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
E. First St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.
Shreve Mill Rd. and Dulles Greenway, 7 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULT
Bentgrass Terr., 45500 block, midnight Oct. 19. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Fernbank Ct., 20600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Frazer Dr., 200 block, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 9. Two people fought.
Mary Pond Terr., 200 block, 6:16 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lancer Cir., 19200 block, Aug. 1 to Oct. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
S. Maple St., 1000 block, 8:28 a.m. Oct. 12. Graffiti was found on a stop sign.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.
Stone Springs Blvd., 24400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.
PEEPING TOM
Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 9:19 p.m. Oct. 17. A man was seen peering through a window of a residence.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Algonkian Pkwy., 46400 block, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Atwood Sq., 46700 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Atwood Sq., 46700 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Coventry Sq., 200 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Davis Dr., 200 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Identity theft was reported.
E. Maple Ave., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Elmwood Ct., 25700 block, 3:15 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was stolen from two storage containers entered by force.
Elmwood Ct., 45700 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.
Fernbank Ct., 20600 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 17. A community center was entered and property was damaged.
Greenoak Way, 21500 block, 1 to 3:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Catalytic converters were stolen from nine vehicles in a parking lot of a business. Other items were also stolen.
Quicksilver Dr., 22800 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.
S. Dickerson Ave., 900 block, 3:58 a.m. Oct. 18. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.
S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. A credit card was stolen.
S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Credit card information was stolen.
S. Harrison Rd., 300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
S. Irving Rd., 300 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
S. Sterling Blvd., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
S. Sterling Blvd., 600 block, Oct. 14 to Oct. 15. Three vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
S. Sterling Blvd., 700 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
W. Holly Ave., 200 block, noon Oct. 15. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 17. Property was damaged.
