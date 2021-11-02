GUNFIRE
Longhill Lane, 39300 block, Oct. 23. A bullet was found in a bedroom that was entered through a window.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lisa Terr., 25300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Identity theft was reported.
Mastery Pl., 25200 block, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 25. Three men attempted to enter a vehicle.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Evergreen Ridge Dr., 23400 block, midnight Oct. 20. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 42700 block, 10:47 a.m. Oct. 24. Deputies responding to a report of shouting found a man who threatened and pushed a deputy. A 55-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement and other related charges.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, noon Oct. 25. Two assaults were reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.
Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 25. Two female juveniles assaulted another female juvenile.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Algonkian Pkwy., 46400 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.
Barnstead Dr., 43100 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Building materials were stolen from a residence.
Beaumeade Cir., 21600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a building.
Bristow Cir., 44100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 21. Identity theft was reported.
Commonwealth Center Dr., 20300 block, midnight Oct. 23. A theft was reported.
Crossroads Dr. and Blacksmith Sq., 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Dr. and Plantation Terr., 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Deepwood Terr., 21400 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. A vehicle was entered and items were thrown in the area.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Fenwick Dr., 20800 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.
Ivymount Terr., 20800 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 23. A credit card was stolen.
Laburnum Sq., 43800 block, midnight Oct. 22. A theft was reported.
Pickerelweed Terr., 21000 block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 22. A mail-delivery person was seen leaving a residence. A 42-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.
Pilate Sq., 20600 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 20. Credit card information was stolen.
Silkworth Terr., 44300 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 25. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Timber Ridge Terr., 20900 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.
Willow Pl., 100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ashlar Terr., 44700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 20. A silver 2016 Chevy Silverado was stolen.
Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, 8:48 p.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was reported stolen from the District. A 42-year-old Clinton woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.
Sycolin Rd. and Naismith Terr., Oct. 18. A rock was thrown at a window of an excavating equipment.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED MURDER
McBryde Terr., 25100 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 21. A man pointed a firearm at a deputy and later at a construction worker. The man was found in a wooded area. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder and other related charges.
ASSAULTS
Eastgate View and Lizzio Center drives, 2:41 p.m. Oct. 21. A traffic altercation was reported.
McBryde Terr., 25100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Blackberry Knoll Ct., 26000 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.
Loudoun County Pkwy., 25100 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Loudoun County Pkwy., 25200 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 25. Credit card information was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Watercrest Sq., 43100 block, 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14. A white 2018 Jeep Compass reported stolen from this location was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the James Monroe and John Mosby highways.
HAMILTON AREA
ASSAULT
Hamilton Station Rd., 16600 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Connery Terr. SW, 200 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 16. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:21 p.m. Oct. 15. A 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Vanderbilt Terr. SE, 800 block, 4:37 p.m. Oct. 14. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Davis Ave., 500 block, midnight Oct. 21. An assault was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.
E A St., 500 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 800 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Two people fought.
Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Threats were reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 12:22 p.m. Oct. 21. A man assaulted an employee in a shelter. A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault.
N. King St., 800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 a.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.
Scenic Creek Way, 43100 block, midnight Oct. 26. An assault was reported.
Southview Pl., 700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, noon Oct. 21. Threats were reported.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Two people fought.
BULLET TRESPASS
Lost Corner Rd., 43400 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 24. A bullet struck an occupied residence. No injuries were reported. Deputies identified people who were target shooting nearby.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Charles Town Pike, 40700 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Trespassing was reported.
Evans Pond Rd., 43300 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 24. A man took items from a residence entered by force. A 49-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property.
Fairfax St., unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. ox 21. A bicycle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 23. Stolen property was recovered.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Garrison Ct., 1400 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.
Harrison St. SE, unit block, 4 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.
Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
N. King St., unit block, 4 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.
Nottoway St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 8 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 l 1 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.
S. King St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 24. A vehicle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd. and Heritage Way NE, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.
Saddleback Pl., 800 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle was tampered with.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad Way, unit block, 3 a.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting was reported.
Georges Mill Rd., 11800 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 23. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.
Stocks St., unit block, 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Identity theft was reported.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Charles Town Pike, 40700 block, 9:13 p.m. Oct. 24. Items were stolen from a property.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 24. A credit card was stolen.
Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging windows.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
O St., 100 block, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Main St., 600 block, 8:18 p.m. Oct. 21. A 16-year-old took items from a business. He was located and served with a trespassing notice.
E. Main St., 700 block, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 21. Items were stolen from two businesses.
VANDALISM
Chapman Demary Trail area, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Enterprise St., 400 block, noon Oct. 26. An assault was reported.
Hutchens Sq., 45500 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.
ROBBERY
Atlantic Blvd., 21500 block, 11:57 p.m. Oct. 22. A man assaulted two people, robbed them of an item and then damaged their cellphones. A 52-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and destruction of property.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Dr., 21400 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging windows.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 4:34 p.m. Oct. 23. A credit card was stolen. A 21-year-old Sterling woman was arrarrestedd charged with fraud.
East Dickerson Ct., 800 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 25. Identity theft was reported.
Holiday Dr., 45400 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.
Landau Ct., 21200 block, 2:45 a.m. Oct. 25. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.
Norwood Pl., 100 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.
Overland Dr., 43600 block, April 22 to Oct. 22. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in business lots.
Ridgetop Cir., 21400 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging windows.
Trade West Dr., 42600 block, Oct. 9 to Oct. 10. A Bobcat loader reported stolen was located at another job site and was not stolen.
Trumpet Cir., 46800 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.
W. Maple Ave., 400 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.
Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Identity theft was reported.
Willow Terr., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pacific Blvd., 21800 block, midnight Oct. 20. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in Baltimore City.
VANDALISM
Cedar Dr., 21400 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged.
Ridgetop Cir., 21400 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 24. Two vehicles were damaged.
Turnstone Sq., 46600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 22. A Yamaha scooter was moved and damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus