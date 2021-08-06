Investigators interviewed the people who were on the list compiled by ARPLC and did not find evidence to pursue any felony charges, according to an executive summary of the investigation. The summary said the office examined charges including harassment by computer and using a person’s identity with the intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.
The decision by the sheriff’s office is the latest chapter in the county’s fight over critical race theory in its schools as the wealthy, diversifying county is becoming the face of the nation’s culture wars. This year, Loudoun parents have battled over critical race theory at rallies and on social media and a school board meeting ended with an arrest after dueling protests raised tensions.
In a parallel investigation, an FBI investigative unit also did not “intend to pursue this investigation criminally,” according to the executive summary. The sheriff’s office said individuals could seek to pursue misdemeanor charges on their own.
The administrator of the ARPLC Facebook group said her group was relieved by the resolution. The dispute remains heated; She contends she was threatened after her address was posted on Twitter.
Jamie Ann Neidig-Wheaton said that because of those threats — and her resulting fear for her children’s safety — she and her family moved out West.
Beth Barts, the school board member accused of being part of an attempt to target anti-critical race theory residents, took to Facebook less than an hour after the sheriff’s office’s post announcing its decision.
“Back in March there were accusations by certain social media outlets that I was part of ‘conspiracy’ to target residents,” Barts wrote. “I denied this at the time and have continued to do so. Please note that that the investigation has now been closed.”
Ian Prior, a former Trump administration official and Loudoun parent, said the group he founded, Fight for Schools, which opposes the teaching of critical race theory, is more interested in recalling the school board member than it is about the conclusion of the investigation.
“Our issue has always been with the school board’s presence in that group,” Prior said.
On Tuesday, Charlie King, Bart’s attorney, said the conclusion of the investigation proved Bart’s innocence and that she “makes no apology for her strong support of equity initiatives” in the schools.