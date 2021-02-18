It also covers discrimination policies across the school system, and places it under third-party monitoring.
In some instances, the agreement subjects to schools system to ongoing review of changes that have already been initiated, including revisions to a dress code to identify Confederate and Nazi symbols as racially hostile.
The investigation is the first ever by the attorney general’s office into allegations of systemic racial discrimination within a state school system. It was launched after the Loudoun County branch of the NAACP filed a complaint.
Michelle Thomas, president of the NAACP’s Loudoun branch, called the agreement a significant milestone that has real teeth and enforcement provisions.
“It will force Loudoun County to get out from the shadows of discrimination,” she said in an interview.
In a statement on its website, LCPS said it did not agree with a number of the attorney general’s findings, but that it considers the resulting agreement a success that will reinforce reforms that were already underway.
