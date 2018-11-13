THE DISTRICT

Inmates face problems with water pressure

Inmates at a jail at the District’s Department of Corrections facility in Southeast Washington have been struggling with low water pressure since at least Monday, according to city officials.

A cause had not been determined as of Monday night, nor has a timetable for repairs been issued.

The affected building is the Correctional Treatment Facility in the 1900 block of E Street SE, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections said. That’s a block from the Central Detention Facility, known as the D.C. jail, on D Street SE. That facility was unaffected, officials said.

The jails hold inmates awaiting trial or sentencing or who are serving time for misdemeanors.

The eight-story treatment facility hold mostly female inmates and has a maximum capacity of 96 beds in each of several units.

The corrections spokeswoman, Keena Blackmon, said in a statement that the cause of the low water pressure is being investigated. “We will continue to ensure that inmates have access to clean, safe drinking water and basic sanitation during the repair and restoration of full water pressure,” the statement said.

D.C. officials said Tuesday morning that inmates housed in areas of the building with low water pressure are being moved to sections that are not affected.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Motorist killed in head-on collision

A motorist was killed Monday night in a head-on collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on Central Avenue in the Bowie area, police said.

They said an automobile crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and collided with an oncoming truck. It was not clear why the car crossed the double yellow line between the lanes, police said.

The driver of the car was not named pending notification of relatives, police said. The two occupants of the truck were taken to a hospital, they said.

— Martin Weil

University accused of ignoring harassment

The University of Maryland at Baltimore and its School of Medicine are accused of ignoring complaints of sexual harassment.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that 31-year-old Carly Goldstein has accused the institutions in a federal lawsuit of failing to stop harassment by her supervisor, Robert Crawford, a surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center and a professor at the medical school.

The lawsuit says supervisors and a university investigative body disregarded the research co-ordinator’s complaints about unwanted advances she said Crawford made toward her between 2014 and 2017. The newspaper says three other women also complained about Crawford’s behavior, including two female surgeons who left because of the harassment.

Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) says the lawsuit should be dismissed because Goldstein technically worked for a foundation, not the hospital.

— Associated Press