She was just 15 on the day she decided to leave the South for good. She had given birth to her first daughter, Georgia, on the same day that the wife of the farmer who employed her also had a baby.

Just two days later, while his own wife was still in bed with their new infant, the farmer demanded that Jackson return to the fields.

Outraged, she and her husband went north, joining the Great Migration of African Americans seeking new opportunities. They stopped when they reached the District, where Jackson would stay for the rest of her life.

Jackson made sure her five daughters and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew their family’s history.

“She showed us lots of things about survival and about how you live a good life by how she lived,” said her daughter Mary Jackson Scroggins, of Washington.

Jackson worked hard at a variety of jobs, including many years as a beautician and a stint as one of the first female bus drivers employed by the D.C. Public Schools. (Scroggins recalls her mother saying the school district tried to scare her off because she was a woman, asking her to drive an unusually large vehicle as a tryout. She aced the test.)

Still, she always made time for church, where she sang in the choir and arrived each week in an impeccable matching outfit, and for her backyard garden, where she raised tomatoes, cabbage, strawberries and other food for her family.

In retirement, she kept up the bountiful backyard harvests, and kept making the desserts that were the hit of her family functions. “She had this banana pudding that was just legend,” Scroggins said. “If somebody came in and all the banana pudding was gone and they hadn’t gotten any, it was near riot time. She had this chocolate cake with frosting, and nobody knows how you make it.”

While the soul singer and civil rights activist Sam Cooke remained her lifelong favorite, Jackson loved all music and happily joined her young grandchildren and great-grandchildren in dancing to their favorite tunes, staying up til 5 a.m. dancing and singing karaoke with them this past Christmas.

After moving to the District, Jackson quickly embraced the local obsession with politics. She was so moved by the prospect of seeing Barack Obama become the nation’s first black president — a milestone she had said she thought she’d never see in her lifetime — that she volunteered as a poll worker on Election Day in 2008, just so she could be part of the historic moment.

As she was dying of the novel coronavirus at George Washington University Hospital, a nurse asked questions to test her lucidity. She knew her birthday and where she was. But the nurse called two of her daughters to say she was concerned that Jackson answered incorrectly when she asked her who the current president was.

“We just laughed,” Scroggins said. “She knew who the president was! She just wasn’t giving up on Barack.”

It was just like Jackson to make a joke, even in dire circumstances. “When I think about her now, I always see her smiling,” Scroggins said. “She’d throw her head back and laugh. She’d try to talk while she was laughing ’til she was hoarse. She loved laughing.”