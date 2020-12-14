David Logan is the director of tax and trade policy analysis for the National Association of Home Builders. He said that mills started curtailing operations as the pandemic spread throughout the country and lockdown orders were issued.
But he said there was also a surge in do-it-yourself activity. Demand rose from big-box stores for at-home projects and small contracted projects. The housing market also bounced back faster than most expected.
The group said rising lumber costs have added about $16,000 to the average price of a single-family home.
