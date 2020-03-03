The Times-Dispatch reports that participants will share personal reflections on how they persevered, how they were inspired and how they are extending the path for the next generations of women.
The list of speakers includes: Faith Flippo, a Richmond police captain; Sister Vicky Segura, a physician and pioneer in local hospice medicine; Adele Johnson, executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia; and Anne Holton, a lawyer and former state secretary of education who served as first lady of Virginia from 2006 to 2010 during U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s term as governor.
This year’s program also features special remarks by historian Sandra Treadway.
The luncheon will be held at the Omni Richmond Hotel.
