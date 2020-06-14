“Tony!” cried a man in a gray shirt. “It’s been months! How are you?”

AD

“Good,” Ponte said, “now I see all of you, playing again.”

The courts around the group were packed with people who had likewise chosen to ignore the signs and stretch cords between bare poles to act as makeshift nets. Similarly crowded, all weekend long, were the District’s parks and monuments, its restaurants and sidewalks, and especially its Black Lives Matter Plaza, where hundreds had gathered every day for more than two weeks to protest the killing of George Floyd.

AD

The glorious weather, coupled with the first sustained period of relative peace and quiet since the Floyd protests began, conquered the virus fear that had kept many D.C. residents inside for months. They came out to sunbathe, to celebrate birthdays, to jog, to sip mimosas over brunch — and few bothered to wear masks. The only people who almost always kept their faces covered were the workers: waiters, seating hostesses, food truck vendors and parking garage employees.

“We stayed quarantined for three months,” said Sama Dizayee, a journalist for the BBC, pausing as she dug into an acai bowl on the Wharf on Sunday morning. “But now it feels like everybody is opening up for Phase 1.”

The nation’s capital entered that phase — which allows restaurants to resume outdoor dining and barbershops and salons to schedule appointments — late last month. Under the new rules, parks, tennis courts and fields can reopen, but not playgrounds, and contact sports remain banned on all city fields. Residents are required to stay six feet apart (although many ignored that on Saturday and Sunday) and to wear masks inside stores.

AD

AD

When she launched Phase 1, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) pointed to a decline in the spread of the virus and said she felt confident that the city’s hospitals are prepared to handle an influx of patients.

That belief may be tested in coming weeks. Experts have predicted that the massive protests could lead to a spike in cases and that recently reopened states are destined for a resurgence of infection. On Sunday alone, the Washington region added 1,091 new infections and 22 virus-related deaths.

Still, said Sama Dizayee, 32, the risk feels relatively low right now: about a five, she said, on a scale of one to 10. She was eating brunch with her cousin, Nada Dizayee. It was the pair’s first time venturing outside since the shutdown began. Sama vacated her D.C. apartment to move in with Nada and her two children, ages 10 and 12, so she wouldn’t have to spend the pandemic alone.

AD

AD

The Dizayees had tucked surgical masks into their pockets and purses. If they stepped inside a building, Sama Dizayee said, they would don the face coverings immediately. But it was hard to feel worried right now, with the sun beating down and breeze brushing her bare skin.

Every time she spotted another person walking or eating, Sama Dizayee couldn’t suppress a quiet thrill: “Oh my god,” she thought to herself, “other humans!”

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, Kenya Sullivan Crumbley, 46, was also surveying the humanity on display around her. Hundreds had assembled to stroll, hoist signs and shout slogans on the 17th consecutive day of protests, which also happened to be President Trump’s birthday. Although some wore masks and kept six feet apart, many in the crowd walked maskless, approaching strangers with abandon.

AD

AD

Crumbley wrinkled her nose in disgust as she watched a handful of demonstrators close in a tight circle around one speaker, rubbing shoulders in sweaty proximity as they chanted an obscene birthday message mocking Trump.

But it wasn’t the lack of social distancing that bothered Crumbley, who also was not wearing a mask. It was the profanity.

“I’m not being ignorant,” Crumbley said of her decision to skip wearing a face covering. “I trust God.”

Several streets over, in the District’s green and grassy Lincoln Park, Lauren Hess was putting her trust in science. Wednesday had marked her 26th birthday, and — after reviewing the new Phase 1 rules and the most recent guidance from federal health officials — Hess decided it was time to risk a celebration with social distancing.

AD

“I realize it’s still a strange time in terms of marking milestones amid a global pandemic,” she texted a half-dozen close friends, all former members of the same book club at Georgetown University. “But if any of you would like to join me for a birthday ‘brunch’ picnic . . . it would be lovely.”

AD

She proposed meeting in Lincoln Park around 11 a.m. on Sunday and asked that everyone bring their own food and blankets, which, she wrote, they would set six feet apart. Hess offered to contribute wine and spritzers, but only after sanitizing every can first.

She had stayed in touch with the group via Zoom calls all through the shutdown, so she knew she was asking a lot: If her friends agreed, this would be the largest gathering any of them had attended since the virus shifted social life online.

AD

“Again, no pressure at all,” Hess wrote, “just thought I’d test the waters here.”

Evidently, they’d all been hankering to test the waters, too — because pretty much everyone showed up. Now, sipping on kombucha and nibbling mango and ginger crisps, Hess leaned against her partner, who was sharing her blanket, and smiled.

AD

It was wonderful to see everyone’s faces, Hess thought, not on a screen for once, and not hidden behind a mask. Those lay discarded on blankets or tucked beneath chins — but far from forgotten.

The instant each member of the group finished eating, they wiped their mouths and slipped cloth coverings back over their ears.

Back near the Lincoln Memorial, Ponte pondered whether to keep wearing his mask.

AD

He sat for several seconds in his taxi on Sunday morning, staring at the five men grunting and struggling on the sandy volleyball court. He thought they looked healthy.

They hadn’t always been. One of the group, Mike, who gave only his first name to avoid stigma, had contracted the coronavirus and recovered roughly a month and a half ago. Still, he and the rest of the group had decided that the strong sun — and Mike’s weeks without symptoms — meant it was safe to venture outside for a maskless round of morning volleyball.

AD

Ponte watched Mike tee up a serve: “This one,” Mike said, “I’m calling the covid-19 challenge.”

Ponte has Parkinson’s disease, meaning he may suffer worse than others and be more likely to die if he catches the virus. When he drives customers in his taxi nowadays, he always stays masked.

AD

But he noticed that the five men weren’t wearing masks. He slipped off his own and stepped out of the car.

He decided he felt safe. He decided to trust them.

This story has been updated to correct the number of coronavirus cases reported in the Washington region on Sunday.