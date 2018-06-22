LYNCHBURG, Va. — Two Lynchburg police officers have been indicted in a shooting that seriously injured a man in his home.

Officers Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons were indicted on felony counts of reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful wounding and unlawful shooting at an occupied domicile. Police said they’ve been placed on administrative leave with pay until the conclusion of the trial.

Police have said Walker Sigler was shot while officers were investigating an open front door at his home at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 17. They said the officers encountered a man inside and fired their weapons.

Sigler’s attorney said in a statement that a bullet shattered Walker’s leg and blood loss caused partial vision loss.

It was not immediately clear if the officers have lawyers.

