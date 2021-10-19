“Every piece of the sign is connected,” Lynn told me Monday on the phone from California. “There aren’t any gaps. The ride yesterday completed the peace sign: 60 miles from San Clemente to San Diego.”
It should earn the McLean, Va., 72-year-old her third Guinness World Record, as the oldest woman to bicycle north to south down the United States. She already holds two other records: as the oldest woman to ride horizontally across the United States, when she was 67, and for riding across Canada, when she was 68.
But why a peace sign?
“That’s a really important question,” said Lynn.
She did it for her brother, John, and all the other people like him.
John Thomas West was killed in 1970 when the F-4 Phantom the 28-year-old was piloting crashed in Laos. His body was never recovered.
“His wife was pregnant,” Lynn said. “They hadn’t even been married a year. It was a totally tragic thing.”
Lynn was 20 at the time, a student at Swarthmore — “this totally pacifist college,” she said.
Lynn later learned that John, in a letter home to their mother, had joked about his hippie sister — “Which I wasn’t, really” — and noted that he was fighting a war that people back in the United States were protesting.
“I never told any of my college classmates while we were in college that he was in the military or that anything had happened to him,” she said. It was a hurt she kept inside for a long time.
Lynn hasn’t always performed endurance feats.
“I was active through college,” she said. “Then from 21 to 50 — I’m not going to say I was a couch potato; I was chasing kids around — I wasn’t active. I didn’t really get active again until 1999.”
That was the year she turned 50.
“It was a good time to decide what I wanted to be when I grew up,” she said.
Lynn started a math tutoring business, entered a PhD program and began running. And at a college reunion, she shared John’s story with her classmates.
“Maybe it was the passage of time, the time to do some soul searching,” she said.
In 2015, Lynn made her first long-distance bicycle trip, across the southern tier of the United States.
“I didn’t know if I could do it at the time,” she said. “At the end of the first day, I knew I could.”
Lynn was curious whether she was eligible for a record from Guinness. She’d already started her ride when she contacted them.
“They said, ‘If you do it again next year, you can set a record,’ ” she said. “It sat there in my head.”
She so enjoyed cycling across the country, that she did it again the next year, taking a different route.
In 2017 — more rides under her belt — Lynn had the peace sign idea. She’d been pondering the notion that war memorials often leave space to engrave the names of more dead, a prospect that struck her as heartbreaking.
She didn’t “draw” her peace sign all at once. It’s created from the many different rides she’s taken over the years, the final bit drawn when she reached Mexico on Sunday, 43 days after leaving the Peace Arch that straddles the U.S.-Canada border.
But what, really, can an imaginary peace sign do for peace?
Lynn said that, for starters, her rides have been in support of the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker group working to end violence and inequity.
But it’s more the notion of peace — that it’s achievable — that she wants to get across.
On one of her rides, Lynn visited the United Nations. There she saw a mural that included four yellow balls. One circle was massive, dwarfing the three tiny ones next to it.
“The gigantic circle represented what we on earth spend on war,” she said. “The three teeny balls represented what we spend on peace.
“My thought has been, what if that were reversed? What would the earth be like if we spent on peace what we spend on war?”
Lynn thinks often of John. And she thinks of the day 22 years ago when she put on running shoes.
“When I first started running, it was a quarter-mile to the street corner,” she said. “I thought I was going to die. It hurt so bad. Six weeks later, I was running five miles.
“It took some determination to get there. When people say, ‘I could never do that,’ I say, ‘You don’t know what you can do until you give it a try.’ ”
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.