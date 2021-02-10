Her daughter Claudia recalled stories about how, as a child, Margaret — called Maggie — delighted in riding on Washington streetcars while her father worked as a conductor. As a young woman, she and her husband, Alden, moved to Prince George’s County. They bought a house in Adelphi where Howard raised three children and eventually helped raise a beloved grandson.

“She’s always been so proud of her city and felt so strongly about being from Washington and participating in so much history,” Claudia Howard said. “From the moment of her birth to the very end: 97 years of living in Washington.”

Howard graduated from Wilson Teachers College in Columbia Heights, which merged with Miner Teachers College in the 1950s when D.C. schools desegregated and became a predecessor of the University of the District of Columbia. She earned a master’s degree in library science at the University of Maryland, and worked as an elementary school teacher, then a librarian at Cherokee Lane and Seabrook elementary schools in Prince George’s.

It was at an earlier job, working in college as a “coat check girl” at the National Gallery of Art, where she met Alden, an art student who would go on to create the handmade frames sold at the Gallery’s gift shop for decades. He eventually bought a framing shop, Takoma Picture Framers, that their son, Mark, still owns and operates.

“To work at the coat check at such a glamorous place — they thought they were really it! You know, they wore their high heels every day and their hats and their gloves,” Claudia said.

Much later in life, after retiring from school libraries, Howard had more time to indulge her love of art and spent 10 years running an antiques shop. “They had an enormous amount of fun. She and Alden would go to auctions together,” Claudia said.

After Alden’s death in 2010 and Howard’s retirement from art dealing, she enjoyed gardening, voracious reading of news and novels, and serving at the Shepherd’s Table soup kitchen in Silver Spring.