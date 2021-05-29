“My mom thought so highly of him,” wrote another person. “When she was getting more ill toward the end of her life and not as able to move around, Jesus would spare her the trip down the porch steps to the mailbox by coming up to the door, knocking, opening the door, announcing himself and putting the mail on the TV stand … I asked my mom about it and she said he started doing it after he saw her struggling up the steps one day. He just did stuff like that. He was a person who really ‘saw’ those around him.”