For 25 years, Collazos worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Arlington and eventually bought a house on his route. The job took him to his neighbors’ homes, and his personality often took him into their lives. Now, those who knew him and others who never got the chance want to see him honored in the same way as some of the country’s greatest discoverers, thinkers and activists. They want to see his name on a building.
If a Virginia lawmaker’s proposal goes forward, Collazos could become one of the first covid-19 victims in the country to have a building named after him.
“He would be shocked,” his daughter Vanessa Collazos tells me on a recent afternoon. “He’d be like, ‘Why me?’ He’d be so shocked, honestly — and grateful. It really shows how much the community loves him.”
She recalls growing up in Arlington and watching her father get up in the middle of meals because someone on his route called his phone to ask for help. One man used to call often, she says, and her dad always stopped to respond.
“My dad knew he was by himself, that he was all alone,” she says of that man. “But my dad didn’t just do that for him. He did that for everybody.”
When children wrote letters to Santa, her dad wrote them back. When someone needed home repair work done, her dad provided names. When an extra hand was needed for a quick task, her dad offered his.
“I feel like my dad just did so much,” she says. “Even on his days off he would be helping someone in our neighborhood.”
If a building is named for Collazos, people years from now will inevitably look up and wonder about him. Who was he? What made people want to remember him?
This is what they should know:
The legacy Collazos formed from his mail truck was one of creating connections in a region where people are often divided. Divided by politics. Divided by language. Divided by economics. In the nation’s capital and its surrounding suburbs, “gentrification” is not just a buzz word, it is an acknowledgment of the differences between the comfortable and the struggling.
Collazos was able to cut through all of that. He was a Latino immigrant who didn’t just penetrate the fabric of an expensive-to-live-in community: He became an important thread in it. He filled his phone with the numbers of people who needed work and the numbers of people who had work to offer. He was a builder of invisible bridges.
There is no way to know how many Americans who have died after contracting the coronavirus have had buildings named after them. A quick online search doesn’t show any. The proposal to honor Collazos calls for renaming the George Mason post office, where he began his career, and comes nearly a year after his death on June 6, 2020. At the time, he was 67 and a year into his retirement.
Vanessa Collazos and her brother, Michael Collazos, learned about the potential renaming through a neighborhood social media site. There, they saw a post from Mike Cantwell, the president of a local civic association, saying he was asked by Rep. Don Beyer’s office to check the “pulse of the community” about the possibility of honoring Collazos in that way.
The post elicited more than 130 comments. Most reflected the same sentiment as one that reads, “Yes Yes and Yes!”
“There are no words to express how deserving I think Jesus Collazos is of this honor!” wrote one person. “He cared so much for our community . . . far beyond delivering mail. He listened to us, he put us in touch with contractors, he brought together buyers and sellers of homes . . . most importantly, he always took the time to ask how I was and looked you in the eye!”
“My mom thought so highly of him,” wrote another person. “When she was getting more ill toward the end of her life and not as able to move around, Jesus would spare her the trip down the porch steps to the mailbox by coming up to the door, knocking, opening the door, announcing himself and putting the mail on the TV stand. . . . I asked my mom about it and she said he started doing it after he saw her struggling up the steps one day. He just did stuff like that. He was a person who really ‘saw’ those around him.”
“Jesus was my mail carrier for 15 years and he was a legend,” wrote yet another. “He knew everyone’s names, including their children and pets.”
Other people noted that the gesture would pay tribute to mail carriers who have worked hard during the pandemic and immigrants whose contributions often go unseen.
“I did not have the pleasure of knowing Jesus Collazo but I know many men and women like him in Arlington,” reads one comment. “They are hard working immigrants who continue to remind us of the sense of community that is sorely lost in the DMV … As a nurse who cared for patients during the pandemic and witnessed their suffering and death with complete isolation from family I want to honor this man even more. The Latino/Hispanic and African American communities were impacted disproportionately with COVID.”
Vanessa Collazos says her family also lost other relatives to covid-19. One of the most painful aspects of the pandemic, she says, was that it kept her from her dad’s side after he was hospitalized.
“It’s really traumatizing,” she says. “All you want to do is be there for them, and at least hold their hand, and I couldn’t do that for him.”
Cantwell says that in addition to the many online comments his post drew, he has received emails in favor of the renaming. One of those came from Collazos’s nephew, Duane Dallachiesa. He wrote that he cried when he learned about the renaming possibility — “Not an easy thing to do for a former US Marine” — and described his uncle as giving up a promotion because he didn’t want to lose the connections he had made with people on his route.
Right now, the proposal to rename the post office remains in the early stages. It is a possibility wrapped in ifs and maybes. Land issues still need to be worked out and votes taken. But the swell of support seems to have helped push it closer to becoming a reality.
“Jesus’s service and commitment to community is inspiring and represents the best of the American Dream,” Beyer (D) said. “I can think of no better way of honoring his memory than renaming a local post office where he once worked, and look forward to moving forward on this potential opportunity.”
Renaming buildings has a way of sparking debates and dividing people. Some people may believe it’s too soon to honor a victim of a pandemic that we’re still in. Others may be tempted to focus on the history of the man whose name sits on the building now — George Mason — and turn the conversation into one about erasure.
Then again, maybe this time people won’t be divided. Maybe Collazos’s legacy of bringing people together will leave them united on how to honor him.
Collazos son, Michael Collazos, left several comments under that online post from Cantwell. He wrote that if the post office is named after his father, he plans to take the children in his family there “to show them how amazing their Abuelito was.” But he also acknowledged that if the plan falls through, and a building never bears his father’s name, his legacy remains the same.
“If the name change happens we will be ecstatic,” he wrote, “but if it doesn’t it will not change the fact my father was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. The fact that folks are still talking and showing support like this speaks volumes. . . . Love you forever Pa.”
