Markus Frederich, the lead scientist for University of New England’s part of the project, said the work will focus on “studying how temperature influences how larvae settle, where they settle, and how successfully they settle.”
Baby lobsters settle at the ocean bottom so they can begin to grow into adults. Fishermen can trap them when they reach legal size.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.