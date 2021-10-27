The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants, the news release said. Applicants will have 30 days to register and submit a request for public assistance in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Grants Portal.
Local, state, and private non-profit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures may apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75 percent of eligible costs. FEMA’s public assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for disaster related expenditures. VDEM is the administrative agency for the grant program.