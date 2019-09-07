When it was built in 1938 on the grounds of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Northwest Washington, the Atomic Physics Observatory contained a Van de Graaff generator capable of producing 3 million volts — and splitting atoms. (Carnegie Institution for Science)

Columnist

When I was growing up in the 1940s in Chevy Chase, D.C., one of the best places for sledding was at the site of the Carnegie Institution building on Broad Branch Road NW, near Nebraska Avenue. The kids used to refer to it as the “Atom Smasher,” without know anything about atoms or what went on inside the building. Did it have any role in the atomic age? How did it get that name?

— Phil Hochberg, Chevy Chase, Md.

Among the horses in the first race at Pimlico Race Course on Oct. 27, 1943, was one with a name plucked from science fiction: Atom Smasher. The fact that Atom Smasher finished last should not detract from the excitement that accompanied the smashing of atoms. It was by smashing atoms — well, splitting them — that the lab-coated boffins at the Carnegie Institution stretched the boundaries of knowledge.

Atom Smasher the horse was apparently named after a type of machine that was constructed at universities and research centers, including, in 1938, on the campus of the Carnegie Institution for Science. It was officially called the Atomic Physics Observatory — or APO. With its domed top, the APO resembled an observatory, though it was designed to study the tiny and nearby, not the vast and far away.

Wrote The Washington Post in 1937, while it was under construction: “It looks like the head of a huge robot, but it’s a scientific billiard cue, a gun to shoot protons, neutrons, electrons and other fragments of atoms caroming off other atoms at a speed of hundreds of miles a minute.”

The contraption was a huge Van de Graaff generator of the sort you can see throwing off sparks and raising hair at science museums. This one was capable of generating 3 million volts.

While the dome of an astronomical observatory opens to reveal the telescope within, the APO was sealed and pressurized. A large metal globe rested on legs and tapered at the bottom like an upside-down teardrop. It was 55 feet tall. A handsome masonry base was built around the legs so the APO would look more like a traditional observatory and less like a death ray.

Inside the metal structure were two long loops of rubber that stretched vertically over rollers positioned near metal brushes. Motors spun the rollers, spinning the loops and generating static electricity. Scientists could then use these forces in their experiments, shooting atomic particles at each other (that is, at other atomic particles; not at other scientists).

The APO had been in operation barely a year when it was involved in an experiment that the Washington Star dubbed “one of the most dramatic in the annals of science,” one that involved “a whispered secret, an exiled old lady, a suggestion dropped at a Washington meeting of the keenest minds in the scientific world, feverish night and day work, and the setting loose of such titanic forces as man has not hitherto dreamed of producing.”

The lady was Lise Meitner, an Austrian physicist who had fled Nazi Germany and settled in Sweden. Meitner and her nephew Otto Frisch were in correspondence with physicists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann from Berlin’s Kaiser Wilhelm Institute. Meitner realized that the results of an experiment the German pair described could mean only one thing: They had successfully split a nucleus of uranium by bombarding it with neutrons, releasing energy.

A month later, the “keenest minds” in science happened to be gathered at George Washington University for a theoretical physics conference organized by GWU and the Carnegie Institution. Neil Bohr was among the attendees. Bohr caused a stir when he announced the Germans’ success with nuclear fission.

The Carnegie people decided to try it for themselves. On Jan. 28, 1939, the team fired up the atom smasher and got the same results.

“The energy released was infinitesimal,” said Steven Shirey, a senior research scientist in Carnegie’s Department of Terrestrial Magnetism who can see the APO from his office window. “All they were trying to do was demonstrate it would happen. Before you can build a chain reaction, you have to prove the reaction worked.”

It was a step toward an even bigger reaction: the atomic bomb.

Advances in technology eventually rendered Carnegie’s atom smasher obsolete. It last ran in 1975. Its dome was sanded and painted in 2017. Today, the building is mostly used for storage. And on snowy days, kids still come to sled in its shadow.

Questions, please

Send your questions about the Washington area to answerman@washpost.com.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.