STAUNTON, Va. — A woman who was an inmate at a Virginia jail says she was sexually assaulted in the booking area by a male inmate.

The News Leader reports the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 28-year-old Kristopher J. Wingfield on a charge of animate object sexual penetration last week. Authorities say the assault took place last October, at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Wingfield is serving 15 years for leading local authorities on a car chase involving a stolen Subaru. Authorities recovered illegal drugs from the stolen vehicle after Wingfield hit a state trooper’s patrol car and then crashed into a bridge.

The report didn’t include a comment from Wingfield or a representative. The newspaper couldn’t immediately reach jail officials for comment on the alleged assault.

