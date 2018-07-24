THE DISTRICT

Man, 22, identified as victim in fatal shooting

A man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Washington has been identified as a 22-year-old, according to D.C. police.

Monshae Burroughs of Northeast Washington died a short time after arriving at a hospital, police said. He was shot about 1:10 p.m. in the unit block of 53rd Street SE, just off East Capitol Street.

— Peter Hermann

FBI offers reward for 'Fake Hair' bandit

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a woman who has robbed at least five banks in the Washington area and has been nicknamed the “Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit” because she “frequently wore a wig,” the FBI said.

The woman, who committed the five robberies over a 15-month period in 2016 and 2017, is not known to have robbed a bank since Aug. 1, making it harder for investigators to find her, said Kadia Koroma, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The bureau Tuesday released surveillance-camera images of the robber. The woman is described as African American, in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

“In each robbery, the suspect passed a note demanding money and fled the bank on foot after receiving the funds,” the FBI said in a statement.

— Paul Duggan

VIRGINIA

Teacher charged after allegedly soliciting

A Fairfax County high school teacher has been charged after soliciting a detective posing as a minor teenager online, police said.

Norman Achin, 50, of Woodbridge made contact with the detective through a social media app and solicited sexual contact, police said. Achin also sent the detective a sexually explicit image, presumably of himself, police said.

Achin was a teacher at Westfield High School and West Springfield High School during the winter of 2017-2018, police said. He has been suspended without pay.

Achin has been charged with attempted indecent liberties and use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Detectives said there might be juvenile victims. They ask that anyone with information or who experienced a similar incident with Achin to contact them at 703-246-7800.

— Justin Jouvenal

Police say Alexandria man, 82, was slain

Police are calling the death of an 82-year-old man in Alexandria a homicide after first investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

Jerry Scott was found dead inside his Alexandria residence Monday at about 7:15 a.m. with trauma to his upper body, police said Monday. However, an autopsy Tuesday morning led police to rule his death a homicide, Alexandria police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said.

Scott’s slaying marks the third homicide in Alexandria this year, according to police.