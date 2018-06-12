THE DISTRICT

24-year-old man is fatally shot in SW

A D.C. man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Southwest Washington, police said.

About 12:10 a.m., officers went to the unit block of P Street SW to investigate a report of a shooting, D.C. police said in statement.

They found Syles Kealoha, 24, of Southwest Washington with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Ga.'s Stacey Abrams endorses Edwards

Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, on Tuesday endorsed Donna F. Edwards in the race to be Prince George’s next county executive, citing Edwards’s record of service to her community.

If Abrams prevails in the Georgia race, she would be the nation’s first black female governor. Abrams also has endorsed Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, who is a longtime friend.

Edwards, a former congresswoman and longtime activist, said in a statement that she was “thrilled” to have the support of Abrams, whose “historic candidacy has inspired millions of women across America, and I am glad to be among them.”

— Rachel Chason

Woman, child and dog rescued by firefighters

Prince George’s County firefighters saved a woman and her 3-year-old daughter from the second floor of their burning home.

The fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Coach Lane near St. Barnabas Road in Suitland. As firefighters tried to extinguish the flames in one part of the home, one heard “screams for help coming from another area of the house,” officials said in a statement.

The firefighter — Capt. Russell Poe — got to the second floor of the home, where he found the woman and her daughter in a bedroom. They both suffered smoke inhalation and “respiratory distress,” officials said. Poe stayed with them until help arrived and gave the girl an air mask to help her breathe.

Another firefighter — Matthew Tippett — was able to help Poe get the woman and her child outside. They were taken to hospitals. A dog also was rescued from the burning house, officials said.

Mark Brady, a county fire spokesman, said that the woman and child were expected to “make a full recovery” and that the dog was fine.

A discarded cigarette led to the fire on the first floor of the house, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Pedestrian is killed on I-95 in Beltsville

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle late Monday in the Beltsville area, officials said.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 200.

Maryland State Police said a man, who was not immediately identified, was in the roadway when he was struck by a 2010 Honda Fit. Two passengers who were in the car told authorities that the driver fled after the crash.

All lanes of the southbound side of the interstate were closed for several hours.

— Dana Hedgpeth