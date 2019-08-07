MARYLAND

Man dies in wreck

in Prince George's

A man driving an SUV died after he lost control of his vehicle Tuesday evening and struck a tree in Maryland, officials said.

Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 15900 block of McKendree Road in Brandywine for the report of a crash involving one vehicle, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. Investigators said 43-year-old Durrell Crawford of Brandywine was traveling eastbound on McKendree Road when his SUV left the roadway and struck several trees.

Crawford was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 301-731-4422.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Family of six rescued from flooding boat

The Coast Guard in Maryland says it rescued a family of six as their boat began flooding.

A Coast Guard news release says the 22-foot vessel began taking on water near Fort Armistead on Tuesday night. Authorities received a report from the boat’s previous owner, who said the new owners contacted them to explain the problem.

Officer Brandon Jackson said it was a “phenomenal relief” to see the parents and their four children all wearing life jackets when they were rescued.

Coast Guard members were able to tow the vessel and remove water from it, even as storms rolled through the Baltimore area. Tuesday saw flooding from nearly two inches of rain in a little more than an hour.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Judge won't reconsider Manning's daily fines

Chelsea Manning will not get a hearing to challenge steep daily penalties imposed for her refusal to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

In an order issued Monday, Judge Anthony J. Trenga in Alexandria federal court said there were no “reasonable grounds” to reconsider his decision to impose the fines, which started at $500 per day and have risen to $1,000. Manning, 31, who was first jailed in March for refusing to testify, could be in jail for up to 18 months, and her attorneys estimate that the total cost will be close to half a million dollars.

Her attorney, Moira Meltzer-Cohen, said Manning “expects to remain” in jail for about 400 more days. Manning had argued she wasn’t able to pay the fines and asked for a hearing to make that clear. Trenga found that she “has the ability to comply … or will have the ability after her release from confinement.”

In a statement Wednesday, Manning said, “I am disappointed but not at all surprised.”

— Rachel Weiner

