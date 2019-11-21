VIRGINIA

Charges brought after death of teen worker

A Northern Virginia developer has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old employee, who was killed on a job site for the man’s company over the summer, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

AD

Thomas Digges, 48, owner of Digges Development in McLean, is facing counts of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injuries to children after a trench collapsed, killing Spencer Lunde.

AD

Lunde died in the accident at a residential construction site in McLean on July 23 that left a second man injured, police said. Both Lunde and the other victim had to be extricated following the trench collapse, police said. Lunde was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Digges turned himself in Thursday and was released on his own recognizance.

Teacher accused of felony sexual conduct

A 29-year-old teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at Fairfax High School.

AD

Fairfax County police said Daniel Kim faces a felony charge of indecent liberties by a custodian. Kim was arrested Wednesday.

The investigation started, police said, after a student “disclosed information” about “the unlawful sexual conduct with Kim within the past two months.”

In a letter to parents, acting principal Maureen Keck said Kim “has been suspended from his teaching assignment” and that counselors were available for students and their families.

Kim is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer, according to online records.

AD