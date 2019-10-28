His plea means the case will skip the first phase of determining guilt and move to a second phase of determining whether he is criminally responsible.
The 39-year-old Ramos had originally pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible. The latter term is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.
O’Donnell’s remarks came during a pretrial hearing in Annapolis.
