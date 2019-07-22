MARYLAND

Man arrested after break-in, assault

A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Beltsville and sexually assaulting her has been arrested, authorities said.

Victor Salguero-Roldan, 22, entered a Beltsville home shortly before 3:20 a.m. Sunday on Pleasant Acres Drive, Prince George’s County police said. He went into a woman’s bedroom and touched her inappropriately before she screamed and he fled, police said.

Police dogs tracked Salguero-Roldan. He has been charged with attempted second-degree rape, breaking and entering and a fourth-degree sex offense.

No similar crimes have been reported in that area, police said, and the man and woman did not know each other.

— Lynh Bui

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle

A motorcyclist died Friday after he was hit by a car in Landover Hills, police said.

Devin Anton Lee, 37, of Upper Marlboro, was riding near Cooper Lane and Landing Way about 8:15 p.m. when he was struck in the intersection, Prince George’s County police said.

Lee died at a hospital. The car’s driver was not hurt, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Man charged with murder in shooting

A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a man found shot in Prince George’s County.

Marquis Gilliard, 28, of District Heights, was arrested in the killing of Ernest Bowman II, 30, of Northwest Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Bowman was found shot about 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 8000 block of Ritchboro Road, police said. Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Gilliard and Bowman were acquaintances who got into a fight before the shooting, police said. Gilliard was arrested in Philadelphia and will be extradited, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Victim identified in Pr. William shooting

Police have identified James E. Grooms, 32, of Louisa, as the man who died after an altercation Saturday in Prince William County.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 9:43 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road, according to Prince William County police.

Police said the investigation is continuing and they are trying to determine what led to the altercation.

— Dana Hedgpeth and Cortlynn Stark

