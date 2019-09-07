PERRYVILLE, Md. — A Maryland man who police say drove a stolen vehicle at an officer attempting to arrest him has been taken into custody in Virginia after a multistate chase.

Maryland State Police say 29-year-old William H. Galvin of Hughesville was arrested at a trailer in Front Royal late Friday afternoon.

Police say the pursuit began in Ocean City, Maryland, around 2 a.m. Friday and continued through Delaware before re-entering Maryland in Cecil County.

Police say at one point during the chase, Galvin drove toward a Perryville Police Department officer as the officer and other law enforcement were trying to arrest him. They say he then fled into a wooded area.

Galvin is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. He was being held in Virginia pending extradition to Maryland.

