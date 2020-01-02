The trooper made a U-turn and tried to pull Foster over but he sped away, Shipley said.

Foster eventually abandoned his car and ran into a wooded area, according to the release. Additional troopers and deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office then arrived to help search for him.

Authorities came upon the small body of water and initially didn’t hear anything. Then, troopers heard someone calling for help, Shipley said. After a short time, no other calls were heard.

A Maryland State Police helicopter and fire department boats were used in the hourslong search, police said. Foster’s body was found in the water around 7 a.m.

An autopsy will determine Foster’s cause of death.

