Court documents indicate Trimmer was the subject of an investigation into narcotics sales in southern Maryland. In September, law enforcement found Trimmer sitting in his vehicle outside a hotel where he was living, and when investigators identified themselves, he fled, the news release said.
A law enforcement officer grabbed Trimmer, but he assaulted that officer, court documents said. The news release said that during the struggle, a second officer used his stun gun, but Trimmer continued to fight, got to his feet and ran to a nearby fast-food restaurant. A third law enforcement officer apprehended him, but the court documents said Trimmer continued to resist arrest and physically assaulted the third officer.
If convicted, Trimmer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.