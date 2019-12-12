He now faces additional charges related to the pitcher that hit Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard, who quickly recessed court proceedings to get medical treatment. The judge was left with a bump on her forehead, sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper said.
It’s unclear exactly what charges are being filed against Burroughs, who is already serving an 80-year sentence for a 2018 conviction on charges including second-degree rape, assault and false imprisonment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.