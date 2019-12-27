Investigators learned the woman and Crutchfield had met on a dating app and arranged for him to pick her up from her home. He then drove her to a parking garage in Temple Hills where he falsely identified himself as a police officer, threatened her with a gun and assaulted her, police said. He then drove the woman home and was later arrested at his own home, according to authorities.
Crutchfield is not a police officer, but he didn’t recently work as a security officer for a company in D.C., police said.
Authorities are asking for anyone who may have had similar interactions with Crutchfield to contact the department’s sexual assault unit.
It’s unclear if Crutchfield has a lawyer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.