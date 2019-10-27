Man allegedly sold fake tickets to World Series

A West Virginia man was arrested for allegedly selling fake World Series tickets to Friday’s game at Nationals Park between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, D.C. police said.

Ondre Nelson, 54, of Huntington, W.Va., was charged with first-degree fraud after allegedly selling five counterfeit tickets for $2,000 to a man near the ballpark entrance about 90 minutes before the start of the first World Series game played in the nation’s capital since 1933, according to court filings.