Nelson pleaded not guilty Saturday to a misdemeanor in D.C. Superior Court and was released pending a hearing Nov. 14, records show. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
— Spencer S. Hsu
Southeast man, 28, killed in shooting
D.C. police identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday.
Police said Johnathan Mayrant, 28, of Southeast Washington, was killed in the shooting in the 1700 block of R Street SE. Police found Mayrant unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
— Luz Lazo
