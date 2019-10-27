THE DISTRICT

Man allegedly sold fake tickets to World Series

A West Virginia man was arrested for allegedly selling fake World Series tickets to Friday’s game at Nationals Park between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, D.C. police said.

Ondre Nelson, 54, of Huntington, W.Va., was charged with first-degree fraud after allegedly selling five counterfeit tickets for $2,000 to a man near the ballpark entrance about 90 minutes before the start of the first World Series game played in the nation’s capital since 1933, according to court filings.

Nelson pleaded not guilty Saturday to a misdemeanor in D.C. Superior Court and was released pending a hearing Nov. 14, records show. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Southeast man, 28, killed in shooting

D.C. police identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday.

Police said Johnathan Mayrant, 28, of Southeast Washington, was killed in the shooting in the 1700 block of R Street SE. Police found Mayrant unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

— Luz Lazo

