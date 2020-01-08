Collura was arrested in Missouri last month and brought to Virginia on Friday. He’s charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by encouraging them to produce explicit material, soliciting child pornography from a child less than 15 years old and soliciting a minor, the newspaper reported.
It’s unclear whether Collura had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
