Thomas J. Collura, 57, of Joplin, Missouri, has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor and other crimes, the Daily Press reported .

The girl’s parents went to James City County police when they suspected their daughter was having inappropriate conversations with a man, according to court filings. Police searched the girl’s phone and found messages they say were from Collura, encouraging the girl, who is under the age of 15, to create pornographic videos.