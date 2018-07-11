GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Maryland man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and fleeing with his children has been arrested after authorities issued an Amber Alert.

The Baltimore Sun reports Montgomery County Police said in a news release that 35-year-old Dwight Perry has been charged with assault. The release says police responded to Perry’s Gaithersburg home Tuesday and found Perry’s girlfriend with a stab wound in her back that was not life-threatening.

The woman told police Perry assaulted her and then fled with his two children. The department contacted state police, who issued an Amber Alert. Perry turned himself over to authorities after seeing the alert. Perry told police he had dropped off one child with a family member and the other at a day care center. They were found unharmed.

Online records didn’t list a lawyer for Perry.

