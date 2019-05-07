WASHINGTON — A Washington, D.C., man is accused of setting a gas can on fire outside of the National Archives building, which houses historic treasures such as the Declaration of Independence.

News outlets report 32-year-old Jacob Wallace has been arrested on federal charges related to the April fire.

Security video shows a person holding something walk toward the building, kneel down and then run away as an orange glow begins to grow behind them. WTOP-FM reports the building sustained about $12,000 in damage.

WRC-TV reports federal court filings say Wallace later called the FBI from a local grocery store and admitted to setting the fire. The filings say Wallace also told federal agents that he had been “hearing voices and believed someone was following him.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.