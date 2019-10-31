About an hour later, Fuller tried to kidnap a teenage girl on Arundel Drive, police said.

Fuller was taken into custody when he returned to the first scene, police said. He did not know either victim, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Suit filed over tossed voter registrations

A civil rights group is seeking to force Fairfax County election officials to reverse the rejection of voter registration applications of 171 George Mason University students who listed a generic university address and campus mailboxes numbers as their place of residence.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Alexandria argues the county violated the students’ rights by requiring them to include specific on-campus addresses, which Fairfax has said it needs to confirm voter eligibility. It was filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Fairfax officials declined to comment, saying they had not seen the complaint. Gary Scott, the county registrar, has said that he would give students until Saturday to correct applications.

— Antonio Olivo

Man pleads guilty in death of teacher's aide

A D.C. man pleaded guilty in the 2016 killing of a Fairfax County teacher’s aide who prosecutors said was shot when he happened upon his killers as they were breaking into cars.

Tre’Sur Hawkins, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery in the slaying of Tarreece Sampson, 24, as part of a deal that spared him a firearms charge. He faces up to life in prison.

Charles Edward Benson, also of the District, pleaded guilty in September to the same charges in Sampson’s death.

— Justin Jouvenal

