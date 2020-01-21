After Pedulla-Smith was handcuffed, he told officers he was on a leave of absence from college after experiencing manic episodes and “wanted to talk to Trump about fascism,” the documents said. He also said he wanted to “tell Trump he is a fascist and to ‘bring him down’ in a nonviolent way,” according to court documents.

Pedulla-Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital, where he was able to speak with officers “more coherently” after taking medication, court documents indicated.

He was charged with entering and remaining on grounds without authority. Pedulla-Smith didn’t have an attorney listed Tuesday in federal court records.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Death in Ballston ruled a homicide

A man found dead in his apartment in Ballston last week was killed, police said Tuesday.

Scott Ratigan, 24, was from Gainesville but living in Arlington, according to public records. Police said they responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at an apartment on North Randolph Street near Wilson Boulevard, and found Ratigan at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. He was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that he died after “trauma to his upper body,” according to police.

While Arlington police named no suspect and are offering $1,000 for information about Ratigan’s death, a spokeswoman said they do not think there is “an immediate threat to the community.”

— Rachel Weiner

Study: School probably built on slaves' graves

After months of research, a university in Virginia’s capital city has confirmed that part of its campus was probably built over the graves of enslaved people.

A study shows that over the course of a century, officials at the University of Richmond uncovered burial remains at the site of a former plantation on land that eventually became the campus, university President Ronald Crutcher said Thursday.

Dywana Saunders, a research associate at one of the university’s libraries, has said a history book described campus land that once belonged to lumber plantation-owner Ben Green, who likely owned slaves. A 1947 Richmond News Leader article also described a small pile of bones that had been unearthed on campus.

University leaders said additional evidence from 1912 to 1956 shows officials previously acknowledged the existence of the burial grounds, and construction workers uncovered remains while university facilities were being built, according to the study.