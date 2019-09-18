THE DISTRICT

Man arrested after shootout with police

D.C. police officers exchanged gunfire with the driver of a vehicle who sped away from a traffic stop in Southeast Washington early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said no one was struck or injured.

The incident began about 2:15 a.m. when police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle whose driver allegedly went through a red light near Stanton Road and Suitland Parkway. Police said the driver sped away.

A police spokesman said the vehicle struck a curb and became disabled along Morris Road. Police said the man exited the vehicle and fired at least twice at officers. At least one officer returned fire.

The man ran into the woods and was tracked down a short time later. John Raymond Hudson, 31, of Southeast, faces charges, including assault on a police officer while armed.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man killed, another injured in shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Glenarden.

Officers were called to a 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Johnson Avenue about noon after a man who was shot at a nearby apartment complex went to the convenience store to get help, Glenarden Police Chief Philip O’Donnell said.

The man was taken to a hospital, O’Donnell said.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a second man shot in the parking lot of the complex and pronounced him dead at the scene.

— Lynh Bui

Pr. George's shooting leaves one dead

A man was fatally shot Monday in the Capitol Heights area of Prince George’s County, police said.

They said the man was found about 8:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Byers Street near Nova Avenue after officers responded to a report of a shooting.

The man, who was unresponsive, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police later identified the victim as Tyler Alexander Wilson, 26, of Fredericksburg, Va.

— Martin Weil

