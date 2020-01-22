BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport after authorities found a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration said in noting the second such incident in as many days.

The Pasadena, Maryland, resident arrested on Wednesday said he forgot he had the gun with him, according to news sources citing the TSA. An officer spotted it in his carry-on bag while the bag was inside the checkpoint’s X-ray machine.