On Tuesday, a Prince George’s County man was arrested when officers discovered a firearm in his carry-on. The Fort Washington resident also told officers he forgot he was carrying a gun, the TSA said.
The guns were the second and third discovered at BWI this year. Last year, TSA officers detected 27 guns at BWI’s security checkpoints, among the 4,432 found at airports nationwide, the agency said.
