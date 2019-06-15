A view of the perimeter fence along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in 2014. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Secret Service arrested a man who climbed over a fence onto White House grounds shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, according to a report released by the D.C. police.

Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pa., was detained immediately after crossing a barrier on the northwestern side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:09 p.m. Hershey was taken into custody by the D.C. police and charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

Police did not say why Hershey jumped the fence. Attempts to reach Hershey’s family members Saturday were unsuccessful. According to court documents, Hershey pleaded guilty to speeding charges earlier this year and last summer.

White House security operations were not impacted, according to a Secret Service spokesman. The Secret Service did not respond to an email asking whether President Trump was in the White House when the incident occurred.

