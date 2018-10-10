THE DISTRICT

Arrest made in fatal Southeast shooting

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man last month in the Barry Farm neighborhood, D.C. police said.

Ervin Eugene Watkins, 28, of Southeast, was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the 1400 block of Howard Road SE. He died at a hospital after arriving there with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police on Wednesday arrested Terrell Anthony Stephenson, 26, also of Southeast, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Man fatally stabbed Tuesday in Northeast

A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Northeast Washington, police said.

His name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened around 10:37 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. D.C. police said officers were “flagged down for the report of a stabbing.”

They found the man, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Siblings plead guilty in attack on prosecutor

A brother and sister pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a federal prosecutor and a murder victim’s daughter outside D.C. Superior Court in April, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Maurice Hight, 28, pleaded guilty to one federal count of felony assault on a federal official. Tiera Hight, 21, pleaded guilty to one federal misdemeanor count of assault on a federal official and to one District misdemeanor count of assault, prosecutors said.

The Hights were in court April 5 where their brother, Tyrone Hight, was found guilty of first-degree murder. After the verdict, Tiera Hight confronted a prosecutor who worked on the case and the victim’s daughter and began to spit on and attacked the daughter, she admitted in plea papers.

Maurice Hight circled the pair, then grabbed the prosecutor, Kendra Briggs, when she tried to intervene, punching her and “taking her to the ground,” according to court papers.

Briggs sustained bruises and swelling to the right side of her face and arm.

— Spencer S. Hsu

VIRGINIA

New fire chief hired in Arlington department

Arlington has hired longtime firefighter David Povlitz as chief of the county’s fire department.

Povlitz spent 22 years with Anne Arundel County’s fire department, then two years ago became an assistant chief in Alexandria handling administrative issues.

Previous fire chief James Bonzano retired at the end of the summer.

— Rachel Weiner