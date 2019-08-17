THE DISTRICT

Arrest made in shooting death

A man who last week ran from a house without his clothes and escaped an attempt by police to arrest him in connection with a fatal shooting in the District has been caught, D.C. police said Thursday.

Duron Hudson, 18, of Hyattsville, Md., is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Hudson about 4 p.m. Wednesday after seeing him go into a residence in the 1800 block of 23rd Street SE. The Marshals Service said he had sliced open a mattress and was hiding inside.

Hudson was being sought in the June 22 killing of George Hendrix, 22, of Southeast. Hendrix was shot about 3:15 p.m. in the 300 block of K Street SE, in the Near Southeast neighborhood.

Authorities said they are searching for a second person in the case.

— Peter Hermann

Man fatally shot in Southeast's Fairlawn

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Fairlawn section of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of 18th Street SE, between Minnesota Avenue and Anacostia Park. The victim was identified as William Roland of Southeast.

Police said officers responded to the area for reports of gunshots and found the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple wounds. He died later on Saturday at a hospital.

A police report says that Roland was struck in the chest and neck and that officers recovered 11 shell casings from the scene.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man fatally shot outside his home

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the backyard of his home early Saturday in the Burtonsville area of Montgomery County during an encounter with one or more armed individuals, according to police.

Authorities identified the victim as Damion Callery Jr.

Police said they responded about 3:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 14100 block of Angelton Terrace.

The rowhouse is in a cluster of eight other attached residences on a circular drive east of Columbia Pike and near the Fairland Recreational Park. Police initially said they believed the shooting had occurred inside the house but later said it happened outside. They said the wounded Callery ran inside, where he was found dead.

No arrests have been made. Police did not comment further on the case.

— Peter Hermann

