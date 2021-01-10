Investigators arrested Elkay A. Payne, 43, and charged him with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm, according to the news release. He’s being held in jail with no bond.
A police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether Payne has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Detectives didn’t immediately release a motive or more information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
