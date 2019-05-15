MARYLAND

23-year-old charged in fatal roadside stabbing

A 23-year-old Maryland man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing that followed a fistfight with the victim along a Silver Spring roadway.

Oscar Manzano-Mora, 23, was ordered held on no-bond status Wednesday, according to Montgomery County District Court records. He is accused of killing Edras Armando Munoz, 30, just before 11 p.m. on May 8, the records state.

Detectives that night arrived at the scene — near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Flower Avenue, about a mile east of downtown Silver Spring — and spoke with two witnesses, according to a police affidavit filed in court.

One witness described seeing a heavyset man in a distinctive “Hershey” sweatshirt fighting on the street with Munoz, the affidavit states.

After the altercation, when Munoz was walking toward his car, the witness heard associates of the man tell him “to get a knife,” according to the affidavit.

The witness then saw the man , carrying what appeared to be a small knife, strike the victim, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also spoke to the second witness and reviewed nearby surveillance video that appeared to show Manzano-Mora “make a thrusting motion” toward another person whose image was not visible in the frame, the affidavit states.

“Seconds later,” detectives wrote, “the victim can be seen walking back into the frame and collapsing on the pavement.”

— Dan Morse

County unveils stricter environmental policies

The chief executive of Anne Arundel County has announced two policies aimed at protecting the county’s sensitive environmental areas and the Chesapeake Bay.

County Executive Steuart Pittman made the announcement Wednesday at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis.

One policy will require the location of wetlands to be verified before development plans are reviewed. Another will require developers to minimize and mitigate environmental impacts.

The policies direct the county’s planning office to carefully review the locations of environmental resources on a site.

The office also must examine all requests for modifications, or waivers to environmental protections, affecting those features.

Pittman’s office says developers who seek modifications will have to justify why protections should be waived and how they plan to mitigate environmental impacts.

— Associated Press

Man found in car fire had been shot: Police

Police are working to identify a man found in a burning car who they say was shot.

Officers responded to a car fire about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Akin Avenue in Capitol Heights and found a man inside the vehicle after the blaze was extinguished, Prince George’s County police said.

The man was badly burned, and an autopsy conducted Wednesday determined he had been shot, police said.

The medical examiner ruled the case a homicide, police said

— Lynh Bui

