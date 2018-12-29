A man has been arrested in the killing of a woman outside a Catholic church Friday in Montgomery County, county police said.

Montgomery County police said they arrested the man about 7 a.m. Saturday, hours after the woman was found outside the St. Raphael Catholic Church in the 1500 block of Dunster Road in Rockville.

Police spokeswoman Rebecca Innocenti said she could provide only limited information because the man had not yet been formally charged in district court. He was arrested on a homicide charge.

The victim has not been identified, and no age has been given. Police said they were called to the church after a report of an assault. They said they found the woman near a church entrance suffering from upper-body trauma. She died at the scene.

A school is also on the site. A tweet from St. Raphael School reported that “we are aware of a fatal stabbing outside St. Raphael’s.”

The message said no school-related activities were scheduled at the campus Friday evening. It asked for prayers for the victim and her family.

The church and school are about a half-mile north of Montrose Road in southwestern Rockville.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.