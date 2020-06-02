Baltimore detectives quickly identified Antonio Janifer, of Baltimore, as the shooting suspect, according to authorities. At around 8:20 p.m. Monday, he was arrested without incident in Prince George’s County, police said.
He remained in custody Tuesday and was awaiting to see a Maryland court commissioner, authorities said. It was unclear if Janifer had retained an attorney.
— Dan Morse
Shooting in Riverdale leaves one dead
A man was fatally shot in Riverdale, according to Prince George’s County police.
Keith Donnell Jenkins, 49, of Lanham was found around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Carters Lane, police said. He died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation suggested that the killing was not random, police said.
— Martin Weil
Report: Fish are dying from algae bloom
The Maryland Department of Environment is reporting that thousands of fish have died in some of the state’s waterways.
The Capital Gazette reported Monday that the large fish kills are related to this year’s particularly intense bloom of algae. Department spokesman Jay Apperson told the newspaper that the deaths illustrate the need to stem nutrient pollution.
Runoff from farms and cities, as well as wastewater, can fuel algae blooms. The algae dies off when water temperatures rise in spring. That causes oxygen levels in the water to plummet. The fish can’t breathe.
— Associated Press